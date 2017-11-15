Einan’s turns event center into winter wonderland

Einan’s at Sunset will transform its Richland event center into the North Pole this holiday season.

The fourth annual Santa’s Village is a great way for families to shop for gifts, enjoy holiday snacks, snap photos with Santa and kick off the holiday season, said Holley Sowards, operations manager of Einan’s at Sunset.

“We wanted to do something around Christmas time that involved something safe and fun for children to do with their family. We also liked the idea of providing things like pictures with Santa, because we know it can be a drag to go to the mall and pay a fortune for the photos when people want to just take them on their phone and post them on Facebook,” she said.

Helper elves will escort children into Santa’s Workshop where they can choose gifts from places throughout the community. They also can get help wrapping them.

“It’s a fun and safe way for kids to pick out gifts for their parents,” Sowards said.

The fourth annual event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Sunset Event Center, 915 Bypass Highway in Richland.