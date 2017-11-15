Holley Sowards, left, operations manager of Einan’s at Sunset, and Ron Swanson, Einan’s assistant manager, smile through snowmen faces at a past Santa’s Village event. The fourth annual fundraiser runs from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Sunset Event Center, 915 Bypass Highway in Richland. (Courtesy Einan’s at Sunset)

Einan’s turns event center into winter wonderland

Einan’s at Sunset will transform its Richland event center into the North Pole this holiday season.

The fourth annual Santa’s Village is a great way for families to shop for gifts, enjoy holiday snacks, snap photos with Santa and kick off the holiday season, said Holley Sowards, operations manager of Einan’s at Sunset.

“We wanted to do something around Christmas time that involved something safe and fun for children to do with their family. We also liked the idea of providing things like pictures with Santa, because we know it can be a drag to go to the mall and pay a fortune for the photos when people want to just take them on their phone and post them on Facebook,” she said.

Helper elves will escort children into Santa’s Workshop where they can choose gifts from places throughout the community. They also can get help wrapping them.

“It’s a fun and safe way for kids to pick out gifts for their parents,” Sowards said.

The fourth annual event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Sunset Event Center, 915 Bypass Highway in Richland.

Kristina Lord

Kristina Lord has more than 21 years of journalism experience and has been editor of the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times since July 2016. She spent more than 17 years at the Tri-City Herald and also worked at weekly newspapers in Prosser, Grandview and Yelm. She’s a longtime member of the Society of Professional Journalists’ William O. Douglas chapter and a board member of Warrior Sisterhood, a Tri-Cities Cancer Center support group. She and her husband have two young daughters and they live in West Richland.

