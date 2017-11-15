Church team prepares to open youth-focused Sharehouse in Prosser

Prosser youth café will be different from now defunct Richland coffee shop

Prosser youth will have a new place to go after school starting in 2018.

A vacant storefront at 613 Sixth St. will undergo renovations this fall to be transformed into the Sharehouse Youth Café.

...it went from a church program to a community program. Carl Hernandez, director of Sharehouse

Carl Hernandez, who’s been hired as the director of Sharehouse, said the idea to create a unique place for youth to hang out started about a year ago with a group of 50 to 75 members of Prosser’s Bethel Church. Bethel has two other campuses in Richland and Pasco.

“We were analyzing the needs of youth here in Prosser, and we quickly realized our needs were bigger than we all thought,” he explained.

Hernandez has been a member of Bethel Church since 2009 and served as volunteer music director before being offered the job of director.

“(Along with volunteering), I was working full-time construction,” he said. “I obviously prayed about this opportunity, and I believe that God gave me this calling.”

Hernandez and a core group of volunteers started digging deeper into the challenges faced by local youth.

“We looked at the statistics, and one out of four tenth-graders have been severely depressed in the previous 12 months,” he said. “Also, one out of five Prosser tenth-graders admitted to alcohol use in the past 30 days.”

Faced with those staggering statistics, the group started meeting every two weeks and brainstorming ways to positively impact the lives of kids.