An artist’s rendering shows how the 4,600-square-foot space at 613 Sixth St. in Prosser will look as Sharehouse Youth Café. It’s scheduled to open next year. (Courtesy Sharehouse Youth Café)

An artist’s rendering shows how the 4,600-square-foot space at 613 Sixth St. in Prosser will look as Sharehouse Youth Café. It’s scheduled to open next year. (Courtesy Sharehouse Youth Café)

by

Church team prepares to open youth-focused Sharehouse in Prosser

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Prosser youth café will be different from now defunct Richland coffee shop

Prosser youth will have a new place to go after school starting in 2018.

A vacant storefront at 613 Sixth St. will undergo renovations this fall to be transformed into the Sharehouse Youth Café.

...it went from a church program to a community program.

Carl Hernandez, director of Sharehouse

Carl Hernandez, who’s been hired as the director of Sharehouse, said the idea to create a unique place for youth to hang out started about a year ago with a group of 50 to 75 members of Prosser’s Bethel Church. Bethel has two other campuses in Richland and Pasco.

“We were analyzing the needs of youth here in Prosser, and we quickly realized our needs were bigger than we all thought,” he explained.

Hernandez has been a member of Bethel Church since 2009 and served as volunteer music director before being offered the job of director.

“(Along with volunteering), I was working full-time construction,” he said. “I obviously prayed about this opportunity, and I believe that God gave me this calling.”

Hernandez and a core group of volunteers started digging deeper into the challenges faced by local youth.

“We looked at the statistics, and one out of four tenth-graders have been severely depressed in the previous 12 months,” he said. “Also, one out of five Prosser tenth-graders admitted to alcohol use in the past 30 days.”

Faced with those staggering statistics, the group started meeting every two weeks and brainstorming ways to positively impact the lives of kids.

To continue reading the story, please sign in below. If you are not a current online subscriber, click the Subscription link in the top menu bar.
Loading...

Jessica Hoefer

Jessica Hoefer

Jessica Hoefer is a freelance writer based in Prosser and a contributor to numerous print and online publications. When she’s not working on a news story, she can be found on the soccer field, at her local library or holed up in her office working on her next Young Adult novel.

View all posts by Jessica Hoefer

Related Posts