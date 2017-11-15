Allyson Hayes, left, a sales associate for Ariel, meets with Karen Livas, small business programs director for the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Jessica Stangeland, a regional chamber board member. The chamber officials were delivering Small Business Saturday promotional materials to chamber members at The Parkway in Richland. (Courtesy Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce)

Experts forecast robust holiday shopping season across state

Chamber officials, Tri-City retailers remind shoppers to think local

Locally-owned Tri-City retailers hope shoppers will “think small” when picking out their holiday gifts this year.

“We expect a really great holiday season. Retail is up about three percent nationwide, so it’s doing well. People are spending more money in shops and definitely supporting small business,” said Joy Slone, owner of Ariel Gourmet & Gifts.

Every year, on Small Business Saturday, we’ve almost doubled our sales.

Joy Slone, owner of Ariel Gourmet & Gifts

The small business at 617 The Parkway in Richland, has been open for the past 40 years. It hopes to entice shoppers inside its doors during a nationwide promotional event called Small Business Saturday by offering a holiday open house and storewide sales.

Many shops offer sales and specials in tandem with the Nov. 25 event on the day after Black Friday, the traditional kickoff to the Christmas shopping season. Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 to support small businesses.

“Every year, on Small Business Saturday, we’ve almost doubled our sales. We have a very loyal customer base and following,” Slone said. “I think more and more people are learning about the event and joining in.”

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce also backs it, issuing a statement recognizing “the importance of supporting small businesses, due to the jobs they help create and the culture they instill in local communities.”

Five employees work at Ariel’s, which sells quality cookware, housewares, trendy kitchen gadgets, unique gifts, gourmet and local foods, and more.

“We aren’t hiring this year (for the holiday season) because we have plenty of help at this point,” Slone said. “We’ve brought in many new things this year – too many to list. There are some very cool items that I guarantee you won’t find anywhere else,” she said.

Audra Distifeno

Audra Distifeno

Audra Distifeno has been in the “news” business for more than 20 years. She is passionate about writing, and is also an educator with the goal of igniting young minds so they might discover their potentials. She lives in the Yakima Valley with her children, two mini schnauzers, two lizards and multitudes of fish. She enjoys camping, kayaking and breathing in the ocean air. She hopes to one day be a published novelist and see her work being read by the masses … or even by just one who is moved by her story.

