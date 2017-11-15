Experts forecast robust holiday shopping season across state

Chamber officials, Tri-City retailers remind shoppers to think local

Locally-owned Tri-City retailers hope shoppers will “think small” when picking out their holiday gifts this year.

“We expect a really great holiday season. Retail is up about three percent nationwide, so it’s doing well. People are spending more money in shops and definitely supporting small business,” said Joy Slone, owner of Ariel Gourmet & Gifts.

Every year, on Small Business Saturday, we’ve almost doubled our sales. Joy Slone, owner of Ariel Gourmet & Gifts

The small business at 617 The Parkway in Richland, has been open for the past 40 years. It hopes to entice shoppers inside its doors during a nationwide promotional event called Small Business Saturday by offering a holiday open house and storewide sales.

Many shops offer sales and specials in tandem with the Nov. 25 event on the day after Black Friday, the traditional kickoff to the Christmas shopping season. Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 to support small businesses.

“Every year, on Small Business Saturday, we’ve almost doubled our sales. We have a very loyal customer base and following,” Slone said. “I think more and more people are learning about the event and joining in.”

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce also backs it, issuing a statement recognizing “the importance of supporting small businesses, due to the jobs they help create and the culture they instill in local communities.”

Five employees work at Ariel’s, which sells quality cookware, housewares, trendy kitchen gadgets, unique gifts, gourmet and local foods, and more.

“We aren’t hiring this year (for the holiday season) because we have plenty of help at this point,” Slone said. “We’ve brought in many new things this year – too many to list. There are some very cool items that I guarantee you won’t find anywhere else,” she said.