Danene Scribner wants other stroke survivors to know there’s life after a stroke.

She visits with stroke patients once a week at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and encourages them to join a monthly stroke support group.

You can still do the things you love; you just do them in a different way. Danene Scribner

“They are survivors, not victims. It just helps me in my journey and I want to help other people in their journey as well,” she said.

Scribner, as well as a nurse, doctor and emergency responder, spoke about the importance of recognizing symptoms of a stroke and why getting treatment quickly is critical during a news conference Oct. 30 at Kadlec.

Strokes are the fourth leading cause of death in the United States, killing more than 133,000 people each year and a leading cause of long-term adult disability, according to the National Stroke Association.

Scribner, 49, of Pasco, doesn’t fit the stereotype of a stroke survivor: she’s not a frail, aging senior citizen.

She suffered a stroke while running a 10K race in 2011, three weeks before she turned 43.

“I could really tell that something was wrong. … I got to the halfway point … and started walking, which wasn’t normal for me — fatigue. And I tried to start running again and it really wasn’t working out. My breathing was strange and I started kind of stumbling along and I couldn’t really walk a straight line, let alone run. I had to sit down,” she said.