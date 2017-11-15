Stroke survivor Danene Scribner of Pasco holds magnets outlining how to remember the sudden signs of a stroke. Symptoms include face drooping or numbness, weak or numb arms and slurred speech. Scribner spoke at a news conference about stroke awareness and treatment Oct. 30 in Richland.

Stroke survivor Danene Scribner of Pasco holds magnets outlining how to remember the sudden signs of a stroke. Symptoms include face drooping or numbness, weak or numb arms and slurred speech. Scribner spoke at a news conference about stroke awareness and treatment Oct. 30 in Richland.

Stroke experts, survivor encourage better awareness about symptoms, treatment

Danene Scribner wants other stroke survivors to know there’s life after a stroke.

She visits with stroke patients once a week at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and encourages them to join a monthly stroke support group.

You can still do the things you love; you just do them in a different way.

“They are survivors, not victims. It just helps me in my journey and I want to help other people in their journey as well,” she said.

Scribner, as well as a nurse, doctor and emergency responder, spoke about the importance of recognizing symptoms of a stroke and why getting treatment quickly is critical during a news conference Oct. 30 at Kadlec.

Strokes are the fourth leading cause of death in the United States, killing more than 133,000 people each year and a leading cause of long-term adult disability, according to the National Stroke Association.

Scribner, 49, of Pasco, doesn’t fit the stereotype of a stroke survivor: she’s not a frail, aging senior citizen.

She suffered a stroke while running a 10K race in 2011, three weeks before she turned 43.

“I could really tell that something was wrong. … I got to the halfway point … and started walking, which wasn’t normal for me — fatigue. And I tried to start running again and it really wasn’t working out. My breathing was strange and I started kind of stumbling along and I couldn’t really walk a straight line, let alone run. I had to sit down,” she said.

