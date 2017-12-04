Richland construction company earns best project award

Fowler General Construction of Richland received the ENR (Engineering News-Record) Regional Best Project award for the Northwest region in the K-12 education category for the construction of Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick.

The annual program is dedicating to honoring the best construction projects and the companies that designed and built them. Entries are judged on overcoming challenges and teamwork, safety, innovation and contribution to the industry/community, construction quality and craftsmanship and functionality of design and aesthetic quality.

The 110,400-square-foot school at 1701 S. Clodfelter Road features an exterior finish comprised of composite metal panels and concrete masonry veneer, sheet metal and thermoplastic polyolefin roof. It opened in August 2016.

Along with Fowler Construction (Jeff Durfee, project manager and Paul McElroy, superintendent), Design West Architects served as the design firm, Lochsa Engineering was the structural engineer, DEI Electrical Consultants were the MEP Engineer, MSI Engineers was the mechanical engineer and The Land Group was the landscape architect.

The company plans to attend the Dec. 14 awards ceremony in Seattle to accept the award.