Benton REA issues warning about door-to-door scammers

Benton REA is warning its members and residents of the Tri-Cities to be aware of door-to-door scammers attempting to collect payment on Benton REA electric bills.

The electric co-operative received reports that the scammers were asking residents who wanted to pay by check to leave the “pay to” area of the check blank.

Benton REA said its offices in West Richland and Prosser are open five days a week where payments can be made in person with the help of a Benton REA member services representative.

Scammers are known to use many different tactics and are developing new schemes to trick utility customers into giving them money.

If customers are ever suspicious of a phone call or a visit to their home from someone claiming to represent Benton REA, immediately call Benton REA at 509-786-2913.

Benton REA warns members to never give your financial information to anyone they do not know.

The utility offers some other tips on how to avoid scams: