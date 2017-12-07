HoneyBaked Ham Co. restaurant, store to open in Kennewick

A HoneyBaked Ham Co. restaurant and retail store known for its smoked, glazed spiral hams will be opening in the Tri-Cities this month.

HoneyBaked Ham and Café will be at 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Suite 122, in the Columbia Summit shopping center in Kennewick, just south of the JoAnn store and adjacent Dutch Bros. Coffee.

The store is scheduled to open Dec. 19.

The HoneyBaked Ham Co. specializes in glazed hams, turkey breast, whole turkeys, savory side dishes, desserts and a variety of main dish proteins. Hams and turkey breasts will be glazed on site.

Customers can come to the store to pick up their meats along with a variety of side dishes and desserts that can be heated up at home.

HoneyBaked Ham also will serve lunch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The lunch menu includes sandwiches, soups, salads and side dishes.

The Kennewick franchise is owned by Vivian Terrell, who has been a resident of the Tri-Cities since 2006.

Founded 60 years ago, the Georgia-based HoneyBaked Ham Co. has 400 locations nationwide as well as an e-commerce site.

Requirements to open a franchise include having a net worth of at least $350,000 for a single

store, $100,000 in liquid assets and a strong credit history. The initial franchise fee is $30,000 with overall franchise investment, including fees, ranging from $299,000 to $546,000.

HoneyBaked Ham in eight other cities in Washington with the closest in Spokane.