Amos Construction relocates headquarters to Wiser Parkway

Amos Construction recently finished construction on its new business operations center at 106006 E. Wiser Parkway in Kennewick.

The 4,200-square-foot building includes three warehouse bays, five offices, a conference room, kitchen and file room.

The new stick-built building with metal siding provides much needed space for the operations of Amos Construction to keep up with the area’s fast growth, company officials said.

The project cost $700,000, which included the land.

The Kennewick company completed the work Nov. 30.

Steve Amos, president of Amos Construction, oversaw the project.

Amos Construction is a third-generation company that’s been serving the Tri-Cities since 2000, according to the business’ website.