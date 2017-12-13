Bankruptcies — December 2017

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:

Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is charged.

Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them.

Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for foreclosure.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay a percentage of debt based on ability to pay. All disposable income must be used to pay debts.

Information provided by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.

CHAPTER 7

David Cornely, 3641 Dayton Road, Pasco.

Veronica T. Tovar, 8307 Langara Drive, Pasco.

Jose and Maria Escobar, 516 S. Hugo, Pasco.

Florinda M. Sanchez, 1500 Swift Blvd., Richland.

Yvonne Trevino, 9 S. McKinley, Kennewick.

Roxanne Mederos, 219 E. Third Ave., Kennewick.

Alfonso and Elizabeth Garza, 4307 Saint Paul Lane, Pasco.

Larry W. and Betty J. Day, 3144 Lupine St., West Richland.

Caren L. McElrea, PO Box 5351, Benton City.

Diane G. Simon, 2201 S. Dennis, Kennewick.

Joseph A. and Elizabeth R. Renz, 1895 Birch Ave., Richland.

James Kinner, 122 Center Blvd., Richland.

Abel R. Castellon-Hernandez, 1725 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco.

Cherish Rowe, 1114 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.

Jeff R. and Kristin A. Filcher, 6119 Candlestick Drive, Pasco.

Kristen M. Phillippi, 532 Canyon St., Richland.

Rolando G. and Yakelina A. Reyna, 702 N. Tweedt St., Kennewick.

Kurt E. Modine, 99605 E. Reata Road, Kennewick.

Zackaria T. and Allison S. Hill, 4411 Juneau Lane, Pasco.

Jose L. Gomez, 307 E. Fourth Ave., Kennewick.

Dixie L. Payne, 4728 W. Grand Ronde Ave., Kennewick.

Mitchell and Mary Slough, 1406 S. Date St., Kennewick.

Maria C. Diaz, 1908 N. 12th Ave., Pasco.

Claudia O. Lopez, 327 W. Bonneville St., Pasco.

Jesus R. Lozano, 5608 Sacramento Drive, Pasco.

Pastor E. Colato, 8607 E. Studebaker Drive, Pasco.

Ashley K. Anderson, 4225 W. John Day Pl., Kennewick.

Ignacio A. Escalera, 528 W. Bonneville St., Pasco.

Bakusa Dukureh, 2509 Jason Loop, Richland.

Susanne M. Horn, 15902 E. Ruppert Road, Benton City.

Erik Mendoza, 2550 Duportail St., Richland.

Jose L. Rodriguez Jr. and Alma Zambrano, 102 E. 15th Ave., Kennewick.

Todd K. Lee, PO Box 4683, West Richland.

Dawn M. Meyers, 891 N. 59th Ave., West Richland.

Danielle D. Mathews, PO Box 3083, Pasco.

Sharon L. Deyette, 187 Bitterroot Drive, Richland.

Colin M. O’Neil, 9607 Percheron Drive, Pasco.

Jessica L. Madden, PO Box 5044, Benton City.

Charles W. and Alice C. Jones, 85 Wells Gap Road, Prosser.

Spencer N. Oland, 1775 Columbia Park Trail, Richland.

Yvonne C. Hollenbeck, 403 S. 25th Ave., Pasco.

Maria A. Chicas, 902 S. Neel Court, Kennewick.

Audrey A. Zoesch, 2423 Mark Court, Richland.

James VanLeuven, 1924 Everest Ave., Richland.

Christopher Tardiff, 2555 Duportail St., Richland.

Robert J. Scholtes, 264 Thyme Circle, Richland.

Conrad D. Stough, 725 N. Center Parkway, Kennewick.

Lorenia A. Flores, 919 W. Agate St., Pasco.

CHAPTER 13

Raymond P. Case, 1523 W. Howard St., Pasco.

Phillip G. and Michelle M. Rosenkranz, 2444 S. Arthur Court, Kennewick.

Cassandra and Jared Starkel, 102 Jadwin Ave., Richland.

Lisa R. Skinnell, 3320 W. Ninth Ave., Kennewick.