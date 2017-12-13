Building Permits — December 2017

BENTON CITY

Kiona-Benton City School District, 1107 Grace Ave., $115,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: owner.

Benton City, 1601 Dale Ave., Suite A, $35,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Albas Excavating.

City of Benton City, 1000 Dinah Lane, $387,700 for solar. Contractor: Apollo Inc.

St. Francis Church, 1000 Horne Road, $37,000 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Kiona-Benton School District, 1205 Horne Drive, $14,900 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Coeur d’Alene Service.

King Beverage, 1601 Dale Ave., $5,500 for plumbing and $6,200 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractors: Mechanix and Americool Heating & Air.

BENTON COUNTY

Inspire Development, 101001 W. Foisy Road, $13,900 for commercial remodel. Contractor: owner.

Zirkle Fruit, 895 PRSE McNary Bluffs Ranch, $48,000 for agricultural building. Contractor: Steel Structures America.

Ormiston Orchards, 38002 N. Rothrock Road, $239,900 for an agricultural building. Contractor: owner.

US Cellular, 176194 W. 249 PRNW, $15,000 for an antenna. Contractor: General Dynamic Info Telecommunications.

Coventry Vale Wine, 51705 N. Wilgus Road, $50,00 for a bridge. Contractor: Mountain States Construction.

Growth Leasing, 43001 N. Griffin Road, $12,700 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Albas Excavating.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

T-Mobile, 2823 E. Vineyard Drive, $25,000 for antennas. Contractor: SAC Wireless.

McGregor Co, 5251 Eltopia W. Road, $7,400 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

T-Mobile, 1221 Cemetary Road, $20,000 for an antenna. Contractor: SAC Wireless.

Chubby Cherries, 4160 Burns Road, $19,600 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Palmer Roofing & Co.

KENNEWICK

Grandridge Investors, 8109 W. Grandridge Blvd., $271,500 for commercial remodel, $99,400 for a heat pump/HVAC and $53,300 for plumbing Contractors: Booth & Sons Construction, Apollo Mechanical Contractor and McGee Plumbing.

Tri-City Title and Escrow, 8109 W. Grandridge Blvd., $537,700 for commercial remodel and $33,900 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Booth & Sons Construction and Apollo Mechanical Contractors.

City of Kennewick, 615 E. Columbia Drive, $356,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Anderson Roofing Co.

The Archibald Co, 6902 W. Clearwater Ave., $25,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.

Vista Field Industrial, 6416 W. Hood Place, $164,000 for tenant improvements, $10,800 for a heat pump/HVAC and $7,500 for plumbing. Contractors: O’Brien Construction and Mechanix.

Apple Washington, 606 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $8,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Roto Rooter Service.

Bertelsen Commercial, $18,600 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Eclipse Heating & Air.

Richard Valdez, 727 N. Hartford St., $15,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: owner.

Madrona Watumull, 7011 W. Canal Drive, $805,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Fisher Construction Group.

R&R Associates, 813 W. Columbia Drive, $40,000 for a sign. Contractor: Signs Plus.

Jay Mueller, 1401 S. Union St., $25,000 for tenant improvements and $10,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Stephen Recker Construction and Three Rivers Mechanical.

Gary Long LFIC, 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $5,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.

Kennewick Properties, 3030 W. Fourth Ave., $51,000 for commercial construction. Contractor: Roberts Construction.

Scott Tri-City Property, 3131 W. Hood Ave., $32,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: All City Roofing.

The Archibald Co, 6902 W. Clearwater Ave., $300,000 for commercial remodel, $16,500 for a heat pump/HVAC and $5,000 for plumbing. Contractors: owner, Campbell & Company and Kohler Plumbing.

Gary Long LFIC, 924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $10,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Ridgeview Real Estate, 8503 W. Clearwater Ave., $160,000 for tenant improvements, $15,000 for a heat pump/HVAC and $10,000 for plumbing. Contractors: W McKay Construction, Chinook Heating & Air and Progressive Design Plumbing.

Kennewick Public Hospital District, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., $67,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: MH Construction.

Gayle Stack, 2500 W. Kennewick Ave., $5,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Kennewick School District, S Kent St., $30,000 for demolition. Contractor: Ray Poland & Sons.

CHM Development, 24 Vista Way, $405,000 for commercial remodel, $22,000 for plumbing and $40,200 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractors: Clean Image, Riggle Plumbing and Dayco Heating & Air.

Loren Sharp, 4123 W. 24th Ave., $18,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Legacy Telecommunications.

JDCK, 1350 N. Louisiana St., $30,000 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Tri-Cities Laboratories, 7131 W. Grandridge Blvd., $19,800 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Benton County, 5600 W. Canal Drive, $218,900 for commercial construction. Contractor: MG Wagner Co.

G2 Investments, 309 N. Van Buren St., $50,000 for tenant improvements, $28,000 for a heat pump/HVAC and $8,000 for plumbing. Contractor: G2 Commercial Construction, Apollo and Progressive Design Plumbing.

731 Columbia LLC, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $6,000 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

DCH Group, 3801 W. Clearwater Ave., $18,000 for commercial construction. Contractor: Integrity Construction.

Ben Franklin Transit, 7109 W. Okanogan Place, $38,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Elite Construction & Development.

Double-L, 539 N. Edison St., $70,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Palmer Roofing.

PASCO

Oxarc, 716 S. Oregon Ave., $100,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Romm Construction.

Chapel Hill Blvd, 6615 Chapel Hill Blvd., $8,518,400 for new commercial construction. Contractor: G2 Commercial Construction.

Virk Associates, 2100 E. Hillsboro Road, $23,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Blue Star Gas Sea Co.

Casa LLC, 3209 E. A St., $78,800 for a fire alarm/system. Contractor: Cascade Fire Protection.

Genius Clinic, 4802 Clemente Lane, $12,000 for a sign. Contractor: Cascade Sign & Fabrication.

A-1 Hospitality Group, 4525 Convention Place, $6,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Basin Investment Group, 1921 W. Court St., $5,000 for a fire alarm/system. Contractor: Oxarc.

Hogback Sandifur, 5710 Road 68, $3,906,700 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Stephens & Sons Construction.

CDSK 28, 3321 W. Court St., $30,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Palmer Roofing.

Sohal Truck Wash, 3802 N. Commercial Ave., $12,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: owner.

CRF Frozen Foods, 1825 N. Commercial Ave., $860,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: BNB Mechanical.

Pasco School District, 1102 N. 10th Ave., $40,000 for a fire alarm/system. Contractor: Moon Security.

CSS Potato Farms, 215 N. Venture Road, $99,700 for new commercial construction. Contractor: owner.

Pasco Voc Building, 5009 Meadow View Drive, $28,300 for fence/brick/retaining wall. Contractor: Four Seasons Landscaping.

Quail Investments, 2325 W. Lewis St., $1,127,800 for new commercial construction. Contractor: owner.

Stewart Lake Enterprises, 6715 Burden Blvd., $18,000 for a sign. Contractor: Wang Enterprises.

K&S Family Enterprises, 1101 N. Utah Ave., $9,200 for a fire alarm/system. Contractor: Fire Protection Specialists.

JMC Leasing, 224 S. Ninth Ave., $10,000 for mechanical. Contractor: owner.

Robert Olson, 2811 N. 20th Ave., $16,200 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

598 Building Association, 1328 N. 28th Ave., $32,800 for a fire alarm/system. Contractor: Interwest Technology.

City of Pasco, 535 N. First Ave., $14,900 for commercial addition. Contractor: 2F Enterprises.

City of Pasco, 110 S. Fourth Ave., $37,500 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Glass Nook.

CRF Frozen Foods, 1825 N. Commercial Ave., $2,481,600 for a commercial addition. Contractor: Fisher Construction Group.

Oregon Potato Co, 302 N. Venture Road, $10,300 for a fire alarm/system. Contractor: Advanced Protection Services.

Pasco Processing, 5815 Industrial Way, $250,000 for a commercial addition. Contractor: Teton West of WA.

Farmers Un Central, 2525 N. Rainier Ave., $15,500 for a commercial reroof. Contractor: Royal Roofing & Siding.

Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., $25,000 for an antenna. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions.

Sandborne AIP, 645 Lockheed St., $8,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Casa LLC, 3209 E. A St., $196,900 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Chinook Heating & Air.

Russ Dean, 9420 Sandifur Parkway, $95,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Harris-Hirsch Trustees, 2805 St. Andrews Loop, $87,500 for tenant improvements. Contractor: S&C Maintenance & Construction.

Northwest Frozen, 1825 N. Commercial Ave., $60,000 for fire alarm/system. Contractor: Moon Security.

Hogback Sandifur, 5710 Road 68, $6,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Cascade Plumbing.

PROSSER

Mercer Wine Estates, 3100 Lee Road, $40,000 for commercial addition and $329,000 for mechanical. Contractors: Pearce Moody Construction and Campbell & Company.

Milne Fruit, 2200 SR 221, $320,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Puterbaugh Construction.

Port of Benton, 236 Port Ave., $1,900,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Banlin Construction.

Donald Kessler, 811 Market St., $288,600 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Eric Stagg Construction.

US Post Office, 1101 Meade Ave., $8,600 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: American Clean Air Systems.

Methodist Church, 824 Sixth Ave., $178,000 for commercial reroof/remodel. Contractor: Ken Bierlink Construction.

G&R NW, 1230 Meade Ave., $7,200 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Elite Construction & Development.

Benton County, 620 Market St., $90,600 for commercial reroof. Contractor: MG Wagner Co.

Benton County, 1121 Dudley Ave., $43,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: MG Wagner Co.

Les & Ellen Cole, 119 Merlot Drive, $450,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Banlin Construction.

The Hogue Cellars, 3090 Wittkopf Road, $99,800 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Apollo Sheet Metal.

RICHLAND

Gale Rew Construction, 1616 Terminal Drive, $869,600 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Gale Rew Construction.

Browman Development Co, 2750 Duportail St., $75,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Summit Properties & Development.

Energy Northwest, 350 Hills St., $215,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Vincent Brothers.

Atomic Body Shop, 520 Wellsian Way, $26,800 for a shed. Contractor: Hill Granados.

Urban Environment, 1050 Gillmore Ave., Suite B, $49,200 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

723 The Parkway LLC, 723 The Parkway, $400,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Chervenell Construction.

JLW Asset Mangement, 2372 Jericho Road, Suite A, $15,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: General Dynamics Information Technology.

Uptown LLC, 1333 George Washington Way, $5,600 for plumbing. Contractor: Mr. Rooter Plumbing.

Mad Anthony’s, 550 Columbia Point Drive, $65,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Leslie & Campbell.

Horn Rapids Storage, 2701 Kingsgate Way, $450,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: LCR Construction.

FGL LLC, 1355 Columbia Park Trail, $7,500 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Bruce Heating & Air.

Port of Benton, 2345 Stevens Drive, $6,500 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Caster Enterprise, 2003 Saint St., Suite A, $795,800 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Teton West or WA.

HAPO Community Credit Union, 601 Williams Blvd., $150,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.

Battelle Memorial Institute, Third Street, $351,000 for demolition and $120,000 for fence/brick/retaining wall. Contractors: CH2M Hill Plateau and Watts Construction.

Siefken Family, 1305 Mansfield St., $20,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Legacy Telecommunications.

Phntus Richland, 770 Gage Blvd., $42,800 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Jimmy’s Roofing.

WEST RICHLAND

Jayne Steelman, 4400 S. 47th Ave., $103,200 for new commercial construction. Contractor: owner.