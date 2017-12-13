Business Briefs — December 2017

Habitat hires interim director, kicks off fundraiser

Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity has named Theresa Richardson as the organization’s interim executive director.

She previously served as the executive director from 2002-12

The nonprofit’s goal is to build 10 more homes in 2018, but is in “urgent need of help from the community,” according to a news release.

To help achieve this, the organization is kicking off its “Give Something That Means Something” holiday fundraiser. Donors are encouraged to buy a gift (financial donation) in honor of a friend or loved one. In turn, Habitat will send a holiday thank-you card to the honoree on the donor’s behalf with a personal message. Gifting starts at $35.

Donors can select from a variety of gifting-levels.

Additional information on contributing to the campaign is available at habitatbuilds.com under the “Donate” link or by calling 509-943-5555.

Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity has a net worth of about $2.3 million and is committed to creating better lives by building both homes and hope for families.

Survey shows support for Columbia Generating Station

A survey found 87 percent of residents near Columbia Generating Station have a favorable impression of the nuclear energy plant and the way it is operated, which is slightly higher than the national benchmark of nuclear plants.

The poll of 300 residents living within a 10-mile radius of the plant was conducted by Bisconti Research in October and November. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus six percent.

One of the key survey findings is that support for Columbia, 10 miles north of Richland, comes from safe plant operations and favorable views of owner Energy Northwest regarding safety, the economy, jobs, the environment and community outreach.

Columbia plant neighbors also show a deep favorability to nuclear energy in general. A full 94 percent favor its use in the U.S. That’s 13 points higher than the national plant neighbor average, which includes a total of 59 plant sites. Ninety-two percent of Columbia neighbors believe nuclear energy will be important to meeting the nation’s electricity needs in the future.

When it comes to the benefits associated with nuclear energy, job creation, clean air, reliability and advanced technology led the survey results. All results were higher locally than the national plant neighbor average, as were affordability, energy security and nuclear energy as a solution for climate change.

Opinions about Energy Northwest were also favorable, exceeding the national average for operators. Ninety percent said they were confident in the agency’s ability to operate the plant safely and that Columbia is prepared to withstand severe natural events that may occur in the region.

In terms of protecting the environment, 88 percent feel Energy Northwest is doing a good job in that area.

That support could be one reason 86 percent of plant neighbors would like to see another nuclear energy facility near Columbia Generating Station.

Nationally, 68 percent of plant neighbors support another nuclear plant being near them.

Columbia Generating Station, with 1,207 megawatts of gross capacity, is the third largest generator of electricity in Washington state. All of its electricity is sold at-cost to the Bonneville Power Administration, and 92 Northwest utilities receive a percentage of its output.

Pasco, Richland, Kennewick ranked among safest in state

The cities of Pasco, Richland and Kennewick were ranked among the top 10 in the state for being the safest, according to an online ranking by a company that reviews home security systems.

Pasco was ranked No. 3 and Richland claimed the No. 5 spot on the list compiled by Safehome.com. Kennewick landed at No. 7 on the list.

The ranking calculates a “safety score” for major cities in the state with a population of at least 46,000. Several different factors were examined including the FBI’s latest report of how many and what types of crimes occurred in a single year; the city’s crime trends; the number of law enforcement officers compared to the population; and demographic metrics such as population density, population trends, unemployment rate, median income and education level.

Topping the list was Sammamish followed by Kirkland at No. 2. Seattle ranked No. 20, Yakima No. 21 and Spokane No. 25.

State’s tax rate notices issued to employers

The state Employment Security Department has issued 2018 tax rate notices to employers and updated its website with all the new information.

Tax rates in all 40 rate classes remained the same as in 2017, ranging from 0.10 to 5.7 percent (not counting delinquency taxes). About 81 percent of employers will move into a lower rate class or stay the same in 2018.

Other highlights include:

25 percent of Washington employers will have a lower tax rate in 2018, 56 percent will remain the same, and 19 percent will move to a higher rate class.

The average tax rate will decrease from an estimated 1.21 percent in 2017 to an estimated 1.10 percent in 2018. The average total tax paid per employee will decline by $15 to $215 per year.

About 41 percent of all taxable employers are in rate class 1, taxed at 0.10 percent. Ninety percent of employers in rate class 1 have five or fewer employees.

The experience rated portion of the 2018 unemployment tax (paid by rate classes 2 and higher) will be based on benefit payouts from July 2013 through June 2017.

Unemployment tax collections are estimated to decrease from $1.06 billion in 2017 to about $952 million in 2018.

Employers will pay unemployment taxes on the first $47,300 of each employee’s earnings in 2018. For an employee earning $47,300 or more, the total tax for the year will range from $61 (employers in rate class 1) to $2,706 (rate class 40).

Prosser students show off business plans in contest

Prosser High School students are learning about business in their own version of “Shark Tank.”

A business plan competition during Global Entrepreneurship Week in November attracted 21 students who presented their business plans that were scored by judges on concept, business model, marketing and financial analysis.

The $500 first-place winner was Lauryn Essary for a drive-in movie theater called Lunar Light Drive-In. The $250 second-place winner was the team of Naara Trejo, Evelyn Alvarez and Karter Coffman for E and N Auto Repair and Towing. The third-place winner, who won two $50 gas cards, was Eddy Lopez-Rojas for Eddy’s Taqueria, a mobile food truck.

Pasco, Franklin County seek input on Comprehensive Plan

Pasco and Franklin County are working to update their Comprehensive Plans and seek community input.

The plans serve as a guidebook for providing services, facilities and amenities. Topics include land use, parks, economic development, transportation, housing and more.

Beginning in December, the city of Pasco reviews and revises the plan every seven years.

Public input on the plan may be provided from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Pasco City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.

More information on the city’s plan update can be found at pasco-wa.gov/compplan.

Franklin County’s plan review will be finalized in mid-2018.

The public can access information to view the project schedule, access draft documents and maps, see meeting notices and materials, and read and submit comments online at bit.ly/FranklinPlan.

For more information, contact Franklin County building and planning director Loren Wiltse at 509-545-3521, 502 W. Boeing St., Pasco, WA 99301 or lwiltse@franklin.wa.us.

To be added to the update list, email planninginquiry@co.frank.wa.us.

WSU Tri-Cities offering wine business classes

An online wine business management certificate program, offered through the Washington State University Carson College of Business on the Tri-Cities campus in Richland, is set to begin with a second full year of online programming, offering six modules of wine business education.

Students enrolled in the program can participate in two off-site, hands-on wine residencies.

Because the program is taught online, students can complete studies at their own pace within each module. Participants also can opt to just enroll in individual learning modules, adding to the flexibility of the program.

More information about the certificate program can be found at business.wsu.edu or by calling 509-335-5766.

Tri-City area artists open temporary Richland gallery

Five Tri-City area artists have opened a “pop-up” gallery space in Richland featuring a variety of photographs, paintings, postcards, calendars and glass art.

The gallery, informally called Shooting Star Gallery because it will last just a short time, is at 450 Williams Blvd., Suite A in central Richland. It will be open through Christmas Eve.

Five artists are featured at the gallery: Alice Beckstrom, who works in stained glass, mosaic and mixed media and repurposed glass art styles; Richland-based landscape photographer, Scott Butner; John Clement, an area landscape photographer, whose work can be seen in many public spaces around the state; Lene Kimura, who creates body art and otherworldly planet scenes in acrylic, watercolor and body paint; and Karen Powers, who creates composites of photographs, textures and colors.

Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Pasco scraps fingerprint rule, paving way for Uber

Uber soon will be able to pick up passengers in Pasco after the city council decided Dec. 4 to eliminate fingerprint requirements for drivers.

The city’s new rule goes into effect Dec. 15.

Ride-share company Uber launched in the Tri-Cities last year but couldn’t pick up passengers in Pasco because it couldn’t operate in a market requiring driver fingerprint checks.

Uber is applying for its master business license with the city, but until the application is processed, the city can’t accept license applications for individual drivers, according to a city news release. The city said it will be expediting Uber’s license to get the ride-sharing company approved as soon as possible.

To be a driver for hire in Pasco, applicants need a unified business identifier, or UBI, number from the state.

Drivers must obtain a driver-for-hire licenses, be at least 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.

For questions, call city of Pasco business licensing department, 509-545-3402.

Exponential Ag matching donations to Second Harvest

Exponential Ag LLC of Moses Lake has partnered with Second Harvest’s Pasco distribution center to double the impact of donations made in December.

The campaign runs through Dec. 31 and will match monetary donations up to $10,000.

Typically, every $1 donated is used by Second Harvest to provide five meals for those in need. Because of the match by Exponential Ag, every dollar donated will have double the impact, providing 10 meals to those who need it most.

Donations can be made through online at www.2-harvest.org/ExpoAgMatch.

Port of Pasco named state’s port of the year

The Port of Pasco was named Port of the Year for 2017 by Washington Public Ports Association.

The $43 million renovation and expansion of the Tri-Cities Airport was noted among the port’s major accomplishments.

While the award committee noted the Tri-Cities Airport, the award also recognized other port projects, including the success of the Pasco Processing Center, at attracting world-class food processors to Pasco and the significance of the Osprey Pointe Business Park to enhance economic opportunities in Pasco.