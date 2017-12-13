Business Licenses — December 2017

Kennewick and Richland business licenses were not available at press time.

PASCO

My First Step Day Care, 3411 Hawthorne Lane.

Falcon Video Communications, 12405 Powerscourt Drive, St. Louis, Missouri.

Plow-Now Snow Services, 923 W. Marie St.

Duraglaze, 2814 W. Sylvester St.

Nails Again, 2016 W. Court St.

Tri-Cities Engineering, 5804 Road 90.

Prestige Painting, 3310 Semilia Court.

River Collision Auto Body, 1100 E. Columbia St.

G&G Lawn Service, 1504 W. Bonneville St.

NAI Group Property Management, 89 Gage Ave., Richland.

Whats4Dinner, 110 S. Fourth Ave.

Petco #1289, 7160 Burden Blvd.

Crazy Frog CA, 6223 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick.

J&L Landscaping Maintenance, 5501 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick.

Hair by Kandyce, 2420 W. Court St.

Healthy Modern Nutrition, 1212 N. 20th Ave.

Beacon Sales Acquisition, 1404 E Lewis St.

Evergreen Mexican Grill, 1515 W. Lewis St.

Shoe Love, 516 W. Clark St., Suite B.

Dogz on the Run, 110 S. Fourth Ave.

Shepard & Shepard Business Solutions, 4306 Stafford Drive.

509 Roofing Partner, 7807 White Bluffs Court.

Blue Star Gas Sea, 10802 E. Marginal Way S., Tukwila.

AM Industrial Supply, 4241 S. Zillah St., Kennewick.

New Era Homes, 6114 Cashmere Lane.

Muzzy Construction, 1843 Sagewood Loop, Richland.

Tenorio’s Roofing, 6508 Comiskey Drive.

Stephens & Sons Construction, 417 S. 51st Ave., Yakima.

The Chimney Guy, 3216 S. Gum St., Kennewick

WEST RICHLAND

Aspire Detail Services, 407 Abbot St., Richland.

IRS Environmental of Washington, 12415 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley.

J+N Villegas General Contracting, 7 WA St., Pasco.

Muzak, 3318 Lakemont Blvd., Fort Mill, South Caroline.

Designed Life Chiropractic, 785 Canyon St., Richland.

Hibiscus Transport, 4632 Hibiscus St., Richland.

Total Restaurant Solutions, 248-A Williams Blvd., Richland.

Montebon Cleaning Service, 2906 W. Seventh Ave., Kennewick.

Widener and Associates, 1902 120th Place SE, Suite 202, Everett.

Noni’s Custom Creations, 8811 W. Clearwater Place, Kennewick.

West Richland Community Care Foundation, 3805 W. Van Giesen St.

All Mobile Transporting & Repair, 2917 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick.

Elite Concrete for Less, 814 Stanton Ave., Richland.

Vagabundos Masonry, 4410 Tamworth Lane, Pasco.

Weaver Exterminating Service, 926 E. Terrace Heights Way, Yakima.

Community Thrift, 395 Wright Ave., Richland.

Ruben the Tile Man, 818 S. Ninth Ave., Pasco.

WF Consulting, 1528 Quartz Ave.

RT Construction, 706 Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

RMK Painting, 1505 S. Road 40 E, Pasco.

C&M Plumbing, 99507 E. Ridgeview Drive, Kennewick.

Flat Works WA, 5880 Alder Road, Pasco.

Choose the Right Optics, 639 Cullum Ave., Richland.

Evolution Flooring, 209613 E. Schuster Road, Kennewick.

R&H Microgreens, 87003 W. Oie Highway, Prosser.

Rad Towing West, 4771 W. Lattin Road.

Testcomm, 2211 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane.

Yazmin & Daughter’s Cleaning, 2021 Mahan Ave., Richland.

Adventure Construction, 2906 W. Seventh Ave., Kennewick.

Booth and Sons Construction, 61212 E. PRNE, Benton City.

Harcouture, 2900 S. 38th Ave.

MC Roofing, 1026 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.