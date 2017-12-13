Dutch Bros. adds new location on Clearwater

Dutch Brothers’ coffee fans can stop at the new store at 3918 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick anytime they want — it’s open 24 hours a day.

“We are so excited to open our new location here in Kennewick,” said Jake Daniels, operator of Dutch Bros Kennewick, in a news release. “This community has taken amazing care of us and we are excited to have the opportunity to return the favor with another location.”

The shop’s grand opening was Nov. 29.

Banlin Construction of Kennewick was the general contractor.

Dutch Brothers began in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon, by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma who are of Dutch descent. Today, it’s the country’s largest, privately-held drive-through coffee company.

The company’s 290 shops are in seven states and it has more than 7,500 employees. The company also donates more than $2 million a year to local communities and nonprofits.

Franchisees come from within the company. Applicants must have at least three years working in the company, and at least a year in management, Dutch Bros. officials said.