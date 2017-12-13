Eye clinic, physical therapy office, cafe to open on Union

A new development at 2459 S. Union Place in Kennewick features four offices.

The new building is just under 10,000 square feet.

CanyonView Family Eye Care is in Suite 120.

CanyonView moved in November from the Synergy Centre to the new building, which is less than a block away from its previous office. Dr. Karl Czirr started his own private practice in September 2006.

Swift Rehabilitation is in Suite 140. The clinic offers physical therapy services.

Europa Italian & Spanish Cuisine applied for a business permit and liquor license to open in Suite 110.

A $1 million business permit for the new commercial construction was requested in February.

Archibald & Co. Architects of Richland was the architect. Don Pratt Construction of Kennewick is the owner/contractor of the project.