Maryland company teams with Richland firm to land $400 million contract

A Richland-based engineering firm is teaming up with a Maryland-based company on a five-year $400 million contract with the U.S. Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration.

DOE recently awarded Link Technologies Inc. with a technical, engineering and programmatic support services blanket purchase agreement.

Under this agreement, Link Technologies, a woman-owned small business based in Maryland, leads a team of eight companies and is responsible for managing and administering any task orders awarded to its team.

This is Link Technologies’ second time being pre-qualified through the blanket purchase agreement.

All components of DOE/NNSA, including at headquarters and field offices, will be able to access Link Technologies and any member of its team through direct contracting. Each team member possesses its own contract identification number.

Link Technologies’ team includes engineering and consulting firm NV5 Global Inc., which acquired Richland-based Dade Moeller & Associates in 2016.

In addition to Dade Moeller’s reputation across the DOE complex in radiation protection, occupational safety, industrial hygiene and training services, NV5 also brings to the team expertise in facility and civil program management, complex project scheduling, building and civil engineering, systems commissioning, energy optimization, environmental permitting and remediation, and security and surveillance design.

The potential scope of work under the blanket purchase agreement spans the following critical mission areas: program management; nuclear engineering subject matter expertise and analytical support; training support; security management support; weapons data access system programmatic support; emergency operations support (domestic and international); aviation operations support; nuclear nonproliferation and nuclear material accounting; and environmental management.

DOE/NNSA approved eight small business-led contractor teaming arrangements through this sourcing initiative.

Headquarters and field offices are encouraged to use the blanket purchase agreement to take advantage of reduced costs, time and paperwork, according to the NNSA website.

Link Technologies Inc., based in Germantown, Maryland, offers a broad spectrum of multi-disciplinary engineering, technical, safety, management and quality assurance expertise.

Current and past work experience includes DOE headquarters and field offices, NNSA, national laboratories, federal agencies and the commercial nuclear industry. Personnel possess advanced degrees and professional certifications and are located in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area as well as at several DOE sites, including Hanford.

NV5 is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on the following business service verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, energy, program management, and environmental solutions.