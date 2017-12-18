A senior administrator at Metropolitan State University of Denver has been named the new chancellor of Washington State University Tri-Cities.

Sandra Haynes begins March 1. She currently is deputy provost and vice president of academic affairs and a professor in the Department of Human Services at the Denver university. She oversees all academic affairs units. She served as dean of the university’s College of Professional Studies for 13 years.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as chancellor of WSU Tri-Cities,” Haynes said in a statement. “I look forward to playing a role in the important contributions the campus makes in the Columbia Basin area through quality instruction and the advancement of life-changing research. I am also excited to join the vibrant and engaged Tri-Cities community.”

As chancellor, Haynes will serve as the chief executive officer, representing the campus in the community, guiding campus growth and advocating for WSU Tri-Cities within the WSU statewide system of campuses.

“Sandra’s leadership skills and collaborative approach to building innovative partnerships promises an exciting future for WSU Tri-Cities as we continue to grow enrollment, academic programs and facilities,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz in a statement. “Her expertise also will shape the pivotal role WSU Tri-Cities will play in achieving our system-wide goal of becoming a top 25 public research university by 2030.”

Expanding WSU’s partnership with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, as well as continuing to ensure access to higher education for residents of eastern Washington, are among the priorities identified for the new chancellor.

Haynes’ achievements at Metropolitan State University Denver include identifying alternative sources of funding for the university by creating public-private partnerships and interdisciplinary programs to meet community and work force needs. She also established best practices for the recruitment and retention of diverse faculty, according to WSU.

Haynes is a licensed psychologist and has authored several articles and book chapters. Her research interests range from topics in neuropsychology to philosophical issues regarding punishment to applied topics in human services and psychology and in higher education. She earned her doctorate and master’s degrees in experimental neuropsychology at Colorado State University, where she also competed a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

She was one of four finalists for the chancellorship following a nationwide search. The finalists recently visited the WSU Tri-Cities and Pullman campuses, where they met students, faculty, staff and members of the community.

Haynes replaces H. Keith Moo-Young, who is leaving before his five-year contract is up. He joined the Richland campus four years ago, earning a $300,000 annual salary.

WSU Tri-Cities enrolls 1,937 students and offers 20 undergraduate and 33 graduate degrees.