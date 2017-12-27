Uber to begin offering rides in Pasco before new year

Pasco residents can begin catching rides via Uber in their city starting Dec. 28 – just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The ride-sharing is possible because the Pasco City Council earlier this month passed new for-hire regulations eliminating a fingerprint requirement allowing the operation of transportation network companies like Uber.

Uber launched in the Tri-Cities last year but couldn’t pick up passengers in Pasco because it couldn’t operate in a market requiring driver fingerprint checks.

Uber pick-ups are now available in all of the Tri-Cities, including West Richland and at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.

“We’re thrilled to be rolling out in Pasco,” said David Williams, territory manager for Uber in Washington, in a news release. “We’re grateful that people will now be able to request an Uber ride no matter where they are in the Tri-Cities, even if they’re at the airport.”

Uber connects people seeking a ride with people looking to earn money by providing transportation. Rides are requested via an app on iOS or Android smartphones.

“Not only is Uber an easy way for people to make extra money and a convenient way to get around, it is also a safe, alternative form of transportation for people who should not be behind the wheel,” Williams said. “New Year’s Eve is always one of our busiest times of the year, so I hope people who shouldn’t be driving that night will take advantage of Uber as a safe ride.”

For those interested in driving, more information and directions on how to sign up can be found at uber.com/drive.

Founded in 2009, the company operates in more than 600 cities and 70 counties around the world.

To celebrate the launch, Uber is offering new users up to $5 off their first ride with use of the promo code, UBERINPASCO.

The offer expires Jan. 27. Riders need to tap the “Payment” section of their app and select “Add Promo/Gift Code,” then enter the promo code to receive the discount.