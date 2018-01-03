Kennewick’s P.F. Chang’s restaurant to close

The Kennewick P.F. Chang’s restaurant will close Jan. 21.

A sign at the 8108 W. Gage Blvd. restaurant thanks customers “for being part of our family.”

A P.F. Chang’s spokesman said the restaurant’s lease has expired.

The 6,615-square-foot Chinese restaurant has been open for 10 years and employs about 50 people.

The building is valued at $1.5 million, according to the Benton County Assessor’s Office.

The restaurant features patio dining, curbside pickup and catering delivery.

The first P.F. Chang’s opened in 1993 and there are more than 210 U.S. restaurants, plus 66 international locations in more than 19 countries, according to the company’s website.

The closure of the Kennewick restaurant leaves four other locations in the state: Spokane, Seattle, Lynwood and Bellevue.