A Tri-City CEO has been tapped to help bring four new nuclear energy reactors online in the United Arab Emirates.

Nawah Energy Co., based in the United Arab Emirates, announced its selection March 7 of Mark Reddemann as its new CEO. He has been the CEO of Energy Northwest in Richland since 2010. The joint action agency of Washington state employs more than 1,100 people.

Nawah is a joint-venture between Emirates Nuclear Energy Co. and the Korea Electric Power Corp.

In his new position, Reddemann will lead the Nawah team to the reactors on line at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Nawah expects the reactors to begin delivering a total of 5,600 megawatts to the region during the next four years.

“I’m honored to accept this position,” Reddemann said in a statement. “It’s certainly clear to me that this opportunity comes my way as a direct result of Columbia Generating Station’s performance and the industry reputation our team has established.”

Columbia Generating Station is the third-largest electricity producer in Washington, behind the Grand Coulee and Chief Joseph dams.

Reddemann’s last day as Energy Northwest’s CEO is March 30. He begins his duties as Nawah CEO on April 1.

His last day is earlier than he announced last summer. He had planned to leave this June.