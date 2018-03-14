Kennewick company fined $5,000 for housing discrimination against veteran

Celski & Associates said incident stems from misunderstanding of an acronym

A Kennewick property management firm was one of eight state corporations recently hit with allegation of illegal housing discrimination against veterans by the Washington Attorney General’s Office.

However, Jason Celski, owner of Celski & Associates, said the incident stems from an employee at an apartment complex not understanding an acronym when asked whether a prospective tenant could use Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing, or VASH, vouchers.

VASH is a joint program between the U.S. departments of Housing & Urban Development and Veterans Affairs. The program offers housing vouchers combined with VA support services for veterans who have a disability, including a serious mental illness, a history of substance abuse disorder or a physical disability.

“One of the complex’s employees was called and asked about VASH voucher,” Celski said.

He said the employee at the complex did not understand what VASH meant and said the complex did not accept the vouchers. Celsksi said the complex does accept them.

In the email exchange, the apartment complex manager said it could not accept third-party money for “assisted living.” The applicant’s email referred to VASH vouchers, with the acronym not spelled out.

He said Celski & Associates does not own the complex. The company is the property management firm.

Celski & Associates paid a $5,000 penalty to the state for the violation stemming from a September 2016 email exchange for a $600-per-month apartment at Tanglewood Apartments at 465 N. Arthur St. in Kennewick.

Washington law prohibits housing practices that discriminate on the basis of disability or veteran status.

Overall, the state Attorney General’s Office uncovered 10 cases of alleged discrimination against holders of VASH vouchers. Eight companies agreed to take remedial actions, including Celski & Associates.

The other seven included TJ Cline LLC in Walla Walla, Welcome Home Properties LLC in Walla Walla, three companies in Spokane, one in Issaquah and one in Yelm.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s Office is targeting two other corporate housing providers for legal actions on the same issue.

These are Utah-based Apartment Management Consultants LLC and Colorado-based Mission Rock Residential LLC, which also refused to accept VASH vouchers from veterans. Both have refused to take remedial actions, according to an Attorney General’s Office news release.

Apartment Management Consultants manages 24 residential rental properties in 10 cities in Washington, including the HighGrove and Wildreed apartments in Everett. Among Mission Rock’s 13 properties in nine Washington cities are the Lakeside Landing Apartments in Tacoma and Sierra Sun in Puyallup.

Neither manages any housing in Benton, Franklin or Walla Walla counties.

“No veteran should be denied a roof over their head based on how they plan to pay their rent,” Ferguson said.