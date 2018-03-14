Vandervert owes 56 Tri-City companies more than $865,000

A Spokane-based construction company in financial distress owes 56 Tri-City businesses and agencies more than $865,000.
Two Tri-City companies are each owed more than $105,000, 13 companies are each owed more than $10,000, and 30 others are each owed less than $5,000.
Vandervert Construction Inc. was placed in receivership last month, a move aimed at preserving its assets pending distribution of receipts to creditors.
The 56 Tri-City businesses are among a total of 350 creditors owed $18.1 million, according to Spokane County Superior Court records.
Most of the companies owed money are construction contractors, and their claims are unsecured.
Court documents also list 14 Tri-City projects with active Vandervert Construction contracts or leases:
- Kennewick’s Edge Hospitality Corp.’s Red Lion project.
- First Richland L.P. of Walnut Creek, California, for Vintner Square Shopping Center in Richland.
- Fred Meyer for $12 million Richland store remodel.
- Blue Bridge Properties’ retail shell plaza in Kennewick.
- Kennewick’s Central Washington Wireless.
- Columbia Community Church’s $3.2 million renovation in Richland.
- Gensco’s $4.95 million warehouse in Kennewick.
- Richland’s Hampton Inn room remodel project.
- Heyden Empire for the Roasters coffee shop in West Richland.
- Landstar NW Investments’ Hallett Office tenant improvements in Pasco.
- MOD Superfast Pizza in Richland.
- Norcal Properties in Kennewick.
- Panera Bread in Richland.
- Riverwalk Village LLC for PBS Engineering tenant improvements in Richland.
Tri-City creditors holding unsecured trade debt claims against Vandervert Construction:
|Creditor
|Amount
|Ace Electric, Richland
|$175,581.32
|A-Core of Washington, Kennewick
|$480.00
|Acousitcal Ceilings, Kennewick
|$4,052.50
|Aden Masonry, Kennewick
|$1,454.40
|All Windows Artisan, Richland
|$58.80
|American Rock Products, Pasco
|$1,435.00
|Amos Construction, Kennewick
|$12,243.78
|Apollo Heating & Air, Kennewick
|$10,174.20
|Apollo Mechanical Contractors, Kennewick
|$20,814.30
|Bassett Concrete, Pasco
|$7,528.60
|Big D’s Construction, Pasco
|$4,210.11
|Blue Bridge Properties, Kennewick
|$469.02
|Brashear Electric, Richland
|$18,538.26
|Bruce Heating & Air, Kennewick
|$106,605.39
|C&R Plastering, Pasco
|$28,616.00
|Cascade Fire Protection, Kennewick
|$7,919.45
|City of Richland – Hydrants
|$678.38
|Columbia River Excavation, Richland
|$5,700.00
|Columbia River Plumbing, Richland
|$1,631.17
|Country Construction Masonry, Kennewick
|$330.00
|Craftsman Cabinets & Floor Coverings, Richland
|$148.00
|Custom Weld & Ornamental Iron, Kennewick
|$525.00
|D&S Installers, Kennewick
|$24,320.73
|DM Grant Conrete & Construction, Kennewick
|$2,395.32
|Franklin PUD, Pasco
|$0.50
|Garrett Electric Co., Richland
|$90,535.67
|Generation Plastering, Pasco
|$20,075.71
|Goden Contractor Services, Pasco
|$6,517.18
|Heritage Professional Landscaping, Kennewick
|$39,750.25
|Intermountain West Insulation, Kennewick
|$23,817.45
|J&E Meza Plastering, Pasco
|$3,816.50
|Jacob & Rhodes, Kennewick
|$9,161.00
|Metalfab, West Richland
|$16,264.70
|Moon Security Services, Pasco
|$313.84
|MW Construction, Kennewick
|$1,486.60
|North Country Concrete, Kennewick
|$158.00
|Padilla Masonry, Kennewick
|$2,163.40
|Palmer Roofing Company, Kennewick
|$78,866.55
|Pavement Surface Control, Kennewick
|$140.00
|Perfection Glass, Kennewick
|$23,846.50
|Phase 2 Electric, Pasco
|$8,981.07
|Poland & Sons, Kennewick
|$254.34
|Pro Cut Conrete Cutting, Kennewick
|$3,066.76
|RAD Towing, Kennewick
|$271.50
|Ray Poland & Sons, Kennewick
|$8,707.51
|Riggle Plumbing, Kennewick
|$44,440.14
|Royal Roofing, Pasco
|$2,522.36
|Standard Paint & Flooring, Kennewick
|$29,095.61
|Superior Glass, Kennewick
|$2,134.50
|Trademark Builders, Richland
|$3,825.00
|Tri-City Glass, Kennewick
|$5,222.25
|Tri-City Lumber Company, Kennewick
|$52.91
|Tri-City Sign & Barricade, Kennewick
|$336.66
|Universal Plastering 2, Kennewick
|$2,343.00
|Wine Country Construction & Landscape, Sunnyside
|$2,014.39
|Source: Spokane County Superior Court