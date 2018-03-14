Vandervert owes 56 Tri-City companies more than $865,000

A Spokane-based construction company in financial distress owes 56 Tri-City businesses and agencies more than $865,000.

Two Tri-City companies are each owed more than $105,000, 13 companies are each owed more than $10,000, and 30 others are each owed less than $5,000.

Vandervert Construction Inc. was placed in receivership last month, a move aimed at preserving its assets pending distribution of receipts to creditors.

The 56 Tri-City businesses are among a total of 350 creditors owed $18.1 million, according to Spokane County Superior Court records.

Most of the companies owed money are construction contractors, and their claims are unsecured.

Court documents also list 14 Tri-City projects with active Vandervert Construction contracts or leases:

Tri-City creditors holding unsecured trade debt claims against Vandervert Construction: