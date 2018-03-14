Vandervert Construction headquarters in Spokane, Washington.

Vandervert Construction headquarters in Spokane, Washington.

Vandervert owes 56 Tri-City companies more than $865,000

A Spokane-based construction company in financial distress owes 56 Tri-City businesses and agencies more than $865,000.

Two Tri-City companies are each owed more than $105,000, 13 companies are each owed more than $10,000, and 30 others are each owed less than $5,000.

Vandervert Construction Inc. was placed in receivership last month, a move aimed at preserving its assets pending distribution of receipts to creditors.

The 56 Tri-City businesses are among a total of 350 creditors owed $18.1 million, according to Spokane County Superior Court records.

Most of the companies owed money are construction contractors, and their claims are unsecured.

Court documents also list 14 Tri-City projects with active Vandervert Construction contracts or leases: 

Tri-City creditors holding unsecured trade debt claims against Vandervert Construction:

Creditor Amount 
Ace Electric, Richland $175,581.32
A-Core of Washington, Kennewick $480.00
Acousitcal Ceilings, Kennewick $4,052.50
Aden Masonry, Kennewick $1,454.40
All Windows Artisan, Richland $58.80
American Rock Products, Pasco $1,435.00
Amos Construction, Kennewick $12,243.78
Apollo Heating & Air, Kennewick $10,174.20
Apollo Mechanical Contractors, Kennewick $20,814.30
Bassett Concrete, Pasco $7,528.60
Big D’s Construction, Pasco $4,210.11
Blue Bridge Properties, Kennewick $469.02
Brashear Electric, Richland $18,538.26
Bruce Heating & Air, Kennewick $106,605.39
C&R Plastering, Pasco $28,616.00
Cascade Fire Protection, Kennewick $7,919.45
City of Richland – Hydrants $678.38
Columbia River Excavation, Richland $5,700.00
Columbia River Plumbing, Richland $1,631.17
Country Construction Masonry, Kennewick $330.00
Craftsman Cabinets & Floor Coverings, Richland $148.00
Custom Weld & Ornamental Iron, Kennewick $525.00
D&S Installers, Kennewick $24,320.73
DM Grant Conrete & Construction, Kennewick $2,395.32
Franklin PUD, Pasco $0.50
Garrett Electric Co., Richland $90,535.67
Generation Plastering, Pasco $20,075.71
Goden Contractor Services, Pasco $6,517.18
Heritage Professional Landscaping, Kennewick $39,750.25
Intermountain West Insulation, Kennewick $23,817.45
J&E Meza Plastering, Pasco $3,816.50
Jacob & Rhodes, Kennewick $9,161.00
Metalfab, West Richland $16,264.70
Moon Security Services, Pasco $313.84
MW Construction, Kennewick $1,486.60
North Country Concrete, Kennewick $158.00
Padilla Masonry, Kennewick $2,163.40
Palmer Roofing Company, Kennewick $78,866.55
Pavement Surface Control, Kennewick $140.00
Perfection Glass, Kennewick $23,846.50
Phase 2 Electric, Pasco $8,981.07
Poland & Sons, Kennewick $254.34
Pro Cut Conrete Cutting, Kennewick $3,066.76
RAD Towing, Kennewick $271.50
Ray Poland & Sons, Kennewick $8,707.51
Riggle Plumbing, Kennewick $44,440.14
Royal Roofing, Pasco $2,522.36
Standard Paint & Flooring, Kennewick $29,095.61
Superior Glass, Kennewick $2,134.50
Trademark Builders, Richland $3,825.00
Tri-City Glass, Kennewick $5,222.25
Tri-City Lumber Company, Kennewick $52.91
Tri-City Sign & Barricade, Kennewick $336.66
Universal Plastering 2, Kennewick $2,343.00
Wine Country Construction & Landscape, Sunnyside $2,014.39
Source: Spokane County Superior Court

