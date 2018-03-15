A Tri-Cities Cancer Center administrator has been named the new president and chief executive officer of Visit Tri-Cities.

Michael Novakovich will succeed Kris Watkins, who retires in April after 24 years of leading the regional destination marketing organization.

“I am proud to join Visit Tri-Cities and build on Kris’ impressive legacy,” Novakovich said in a release. “As a longtime Tri-Citian, I am looking forward to establishing strong relationships and collaborating with the Visit Tri-Cities Board of Directors, city leadership, hoteliers, port districts, membership and the community to grow the region’s reputation as a premier destination and further unlock the potential of the Tri-Cities.”

Novakovich, who has a background in corporate strategy, marketing and executive leadership, works as the director of strategy and business development at the cancer center.

During his six-year tenure at the cancer center, Novakovich earned national recognition for his efforts in leading the development and implementation of strategic initiatives, fostering strategic partnerships and the execution of effective marketing, public relations and communications strategies.

Prior to the cancer center, Novakovich was the production manager at Esprit Graphic Communications Inc., where he transitioned the organization from a graphics communications company to a marketing services provider. He is also an adjunct professor of marketing at Heritage University.

Michael earned both his bachelor’s in business administration with a minor in human resources and master of business administration with a certificate in marketing from Washington State University.

“With his ability to develop strong partnerships, visionary leadership style and experience in building innovative marketing strategies, Michael will be a tremendous asset to our organization,” said Steve Simmons, chairman of the Visit Tri-Cities Board of Directors.

Novakovich starts his new job April 9. Watkins’ last day is April 6.