Two information sessions are planned for those interested in applying to be part of Leadership Tri-Cities, which assembles, develops, and educates a diverse cadre of skilled leaders to be catalysts for positive change.

Information sessions about the program are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 20 at the Zintel Creek Golf Club, 314 N. Underwood, Kennewick, and March 28 at the Tri-City Development Council’s office, 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Bechtel Room, Kennewick.

Over the course of a year, class members attend several sessions led by community experts focusing on the various sectors and industries shaping the region.

Class members also participate in a retreat to focus on team-building, participate in leadership development, and must complete a class project that benefits a community organization.

Leadership Tri-Cities tuition is $1,200 per year.

Applications are due April 30. Interviews will be conducted in mid-May.

For more information and to apply, visit leadershiptricities.com.