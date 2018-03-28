Three Kennewick businesses honored with chamber awards

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its Business on a Roll Award winners March 28 during its annual meeting and awards luncheon in Kennewick.

Winners were Burt Tax and Accountants of Kennewick (10 or fewer employees), Teknologize of Kennewick (11 to 50 employees) and i3Global of Kennewick (more than 50 employees).

The awards recognize businesses achieving success in 2017.

Award recipients are businesses demonstrating growth in revenue/income or employees; actively seeking involvement in the Tri-Cities community; and receiving recognition as a model business for others through national or industry awards.

All nominees had to be members of the chamber and could self-nominate.

Other awards handed out at the ceremony included the regional chamber’s Board of Directors S.T.A.R. award, which was presented to Kris Lapp of i3Global for his service, time, attitude and reliability.

Sheri Strong-Cervetto of Smooth Moves received the Tom Powers Ambassador of the Year award for her time spent volunteering with the regional chamber.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center received the Community Impact Award and HAPO Credit Union took home the Corporate Impact Award for their support and financial contributions to the regional chamber, respectively.