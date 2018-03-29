Murray pledges to continue fighting for Hanford funding at TRIDEC meeting

Sen. Patty Murray delivered the keynote address at Tri-City Development Council’s investor meeting and luncheon March 29 at the Pasco Red Lion.

“I’m never going to stop fighting for things like Hanford cleanup,” Murray said, adding that the federal government has a “legal and moral obligation to clean up Hanford in safe and timely manner.”

According to TRIDEC board chairman Fran Forgette, the nonprofit organization is responsible for bringing $1.58 billion in additional Hanford-related funding to the community since 2001.

Outgoing and incoming board members also were recognized at the 55th annual event.

