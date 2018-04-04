Kennewick School District holding teacher job fair April 12

The Kennewick School District will hold a teacher job fair April 12 at the Administration Center, 1000 W. Fourth Ave.

The schedule is as follows: 5-6:30 p.m. for secondary positions, or grades 6-12; and 6:30-8 p.m. for elementary positions, or grades K-5.

Those planning to attend the job fair should:

Apply for jobs they are interested in at www.ksd.org.

Bring several copies of their resume.

Be prepared for a potential screening interview with the principal or assistant principal. Principals with open positions will be in attendance.

For more information about careers in Kennewick School District, visit ksd.org or call 509-222-5010.