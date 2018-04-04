Lampson cranes move train at historic Walla Walla depot (w/video)

As part of the transformation of the historic Walla Walla Train Depot building, a 1950s-era train dining car was lifted and moved by a pair of giant Liebherr cranes operated by Kennewick’s Lampson International.

The rail car was moved to its new location on the north side of the depot building on March 27.

Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing will open in the depot building after renovations are completed later this spring.

The culinary team, led by executive chef Chad Bostwick, will serve steakhouse classics and beer-friendly taproom fare in an open kitchen over a custom charcoal grill and wood stone oven.

Crossbuck Brewing will brew on site in a new state-of-the-art facility and guests can enjoy a front-row seat to the entire brewing process, where craft beers are tapped directly from the tanks in view.

The train car will be restored to its former glory and serve as a special events and private dining space as part of Walla Walla Steak Co.

The 80-ton rail car is a former Amtrak car moved to the current site in 1991.