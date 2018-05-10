State program recycles 350 million pounds of electronics in 10 years

In the 10 years since a state program has been collecting electronics to recycle at 323 locations across the state, it has:

recycled 350 million pounds of electronics – equivalent to the weight of 11,000 recycling trucks

recovered 26 million pounds of lead.

Called E-Cycle, the program was among the first of its kind: A “product stewardship” program in which electronics manufacturers would set up and pay for a system to ensure their products were recycled at the end of their useful lives to keep toxic chemicals out of the environment.

Following its success, Washington state has set up a similar stewardship program for fluorescent lights, and is now developing programs to collect pharmaceuticals and solar panels.

E-Cycle continues to collect millions of pounds of electronics each year, although the mix has shifted with the march of technology. The program sees fewer of the old tube TVs and monitors, the source of much of the lead E-Cycle has recovered, and more flat screen TVs.

“The stats show that Washingtonians have embraced recycling electronics – 350 million pounds is a huge accomplishment,” said Christine Haun, who manages the E-Cycle program for the state Department of Ecology, in a statement. “We hope that people keep right on recycling those unwanted electronics, both to keep toxic chemicals out of the environment and to reuse the valuable material.”

Items that can be recycled for free include are: televisions, computers, monitors, portable or laptop computers, tablets, E-readers (also called e-book readers), and portable DVD players. Computer peripherals such as keyboards, mice and printers are not collected.

Program officials say it’s up to owners to remove any sensitive data from their devices before taking them to a collector.

Although managed by the Department of Ecology and electronics manufacturers, E-Cycle depends on a network of local collection sites and recyclers to ensure everyone in Washington has a convenient place to drop off old electronics.

To find a recycling location, call 1-800-RECYCLE or visit 1800recycle.wa.gov.