LIGO Hanford director to speak at Kennewick High

Learn about a groundbreaking scientific discovery made in the Tri-Cities and hear the sound that confirmed Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

Michael Landry, director of the LIGO Hanford Observatory in Richland, will present “Gravitational Waves from (very) Distant Shores” at 7 p.m. May 17 in Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The event is being organized by Kennewick High and its science department.

Landry will talk about how LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) confirmed the existence of gravitational waves, which are ripples in the fabric of space and time caused by events such as the explosion of stars. He’ll also play a recording of the gravitational wave vibrations detected by the observatory.

The observatory’s discovery earned several of its researchers the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2017.