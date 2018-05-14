Menu

Academy of Children’s Theatre kicks off theater renovation project

Jessica Hoefer|May 2018

The Academy of Children’s Theatre kicked off an expansion project this month to build a larger performance stage at its Richland headquarters at 213 Wellsian Way.

Construction of the $1.5 million project will take place over the course of three years. This isn’t the first time ACT has undergone a transformation.

Shortly after moving into a former storage warehouse building in 2004, ACT began renovating the space to add two classrooms and a black box theater that seats about 140 people. As programming grew, so did plans to expand the performance space. But Anne Spilman, interim executive director, said those plans took a backseat from 2008-11 as the economy stalled and capital funding slowed.

“We’re only building as we have money, so we’re not taking out loans,” said Spilman, who has been involved with ACT since 1995 when she took the stage as Villager No. 2 in the performance of “A Christmas Carol.”

“We have a pot of money, and we’re excited to renovate into a more usable space,” she said.

This latest project will result in a multi-use theater with 300 seats and the first phase of construction, which began May 1, will include updating the heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit and electrical system, as well as adding storage space outside to free up inside space.

“We identified summer is the best time for renovations,” Spilman said. “So we’ll try to build over the next three summers. Hopefully by the end of the third summer we’ll have a completed project.”

MH Construction, based in Kennewick, will oversee the work. The second phase will include adding risers, a raised stage, sound booth and electrical components for the stage.

In summer 2020, the final phase will be the finishing touches. “All of the fun, theater elements such as the curtains and spotlights and the projector screen that make it a theater,” Spilman said. “Those components range from $100,000 to $100 million—the options we have are wide. We are going to make the best educational theater we can, depending on how much money we raise (for that phase).”

ACT hopes to raise money through naming opportunities, said Spilman, from the main building to specific rooms inside. A cornerstone of the campaign is marketing a $1,000 name-a-chair program. About 45 sponsored chairs have been sold.

“We’ve already sold the naming opportunity for the light and sound booth,” she said, adding that it’s the perfect way for people in the community to leave a legacy. “It’ll be a great way to honor local people who love theater. We’re trying to help them be able to make a statement that, ‘Yes, this was important for the community.’ ”

When construction is complete, the black box theater will remain but seating will be reduced from 140 to 99 since some of the building will be used to create the larger theater to accommodate shows that currently need to be performed off site.

“Our fall show is a good example of this—a big musical. We do them at Richland High School,” she said, adding that many organizations in the art community are fortunate to work with the school district to use that space. “We are No. 7 out of 8 on a priority list, so we have to be patient and flexible. The school district works wonderfully with us, but there are a lot of requests over there. And a theater needs a lot of time to bring our equipment in, to practice. That takes a whole week at least.”

It also costs about $8,000 to rent the school’s theater for a performance, and Spilman said once renovations are done to allow large performances to be done in house, ACT would love to be able to direct that money into programming.

“We can dictate our own schedule and we can get out of the way for other organizations so they can have an opportunity to rent the school’s theater,” she said.

Along with a larger theater, ACT plans to add a green room, which is typically used in the evening for rehearsals but can be used in the daytime for classes.

Many of ACT’s summer programs sell out, and these renovations will allow the organization to serve more young people.

Spilman has fond memories of her time as a student at ACT, and although she didn’t study theater in college, she’s happy to be back working for an organization she loves.

“It gave me an opportunity to practice critical thinking. What happens when someone forgets to come on stage? What do you do?” she said, recalling some of the experiences she gained from classes. “Also,  the  (improvisational) classes I took helped me with public speaking and adaptability.”

ACT provides education programs themed around different theatrical and literary ideas to more than 3,000 students each year. Students learn everything from the basics of theater to the overall production of a live performance.

For more information or to donate, visit academyofchildrenstheatre.org or call 509-943-6027.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Tri-City, Spokane radiology groups to merge practices

By Kristina Lord | March 2018

Community leaders become firefighters for a day (w/video)

By Kristina Lord | March 2018

BBB: Watch for scams when shopping for mom

By TCAJOB Staff | May 2018

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

Don Pratt, owner of Don Pratt Construction in Kennewick, was named the 2018 Tri-Citian of the Year on May 3 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. (Courtesy Rob Di Piazza, Artistic Portraits)

Don Pratt, owner of Don Pratt Construction in Kennewick, was named the 2018 Tri-Citian of the Year on May 3 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. (Courtesy Rob Di Piazza, Artistic Portraits)

Author Elizabeth Eulberg looks on as Kara Wangsgaard, a sixth-grader from Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland, shares her results from a writing exercise at the 2018 Cavalcade of Authors event on April 12 at Enterprise Middle School in West Richland. About 500 students participated in the event. (Courtesy Isabella Martinez)

Author Elizabeth Eulberg looks on as Kara Wangsgaard, a sixth-grader from Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland, shares her results from a writing exercise at the 2018 Cavalcade of Authors event on April 12 at Enterprise Middle School in West Richland. About 500 students participated in the event. (Courtesy Isabella Martinez)

U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office’s Greg Jones, from left, Office of River Protection’s Jon Peschong, Environmental Protection Agency’s Laura Buelow and Washington State Department of Ecology’s John Price spoke at an April 23 meeting on Hanford’s cleanup budget priorities at the Richland Public Library. About 20 people attended. The meeting kicked off a public comment period on Hanford cleanup priorities that runs through May 25. Submit written comments no later than May 25 to HanfordPriorities2020@rl.gov. (Courtesy Mission Support Alliance)

U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office’s Greg Jones, from left, Office of River Protection’s Jon Peschong, Environmental Protection Agency’s Laura Buelow and Washington State Department of Ecology’s John Price spoke at an April 23 meeting on Hanford’s cleanup budget priorities at the Richland Public Library. About 20 people attended. The meeting kicked off a public comment period on Hanford cleanup priorities that runs through May 25. Submit written comments no later than May 25 to HanfordPriorities2020@rl.gov. (Courtesy Mission Support Alliance)

Runners begin the race to support Meals on Wheels on March 31 during the second annual Outrunning Senior Hunger Blue Brigade Fun Run. The event raised $12,000 with 175 people participating. (Courtesy Meals on Wheels)

Runners begin the race to support Meals on Wheels on March 31 during the second annual Outrunning Senior Hunger Blue Brigade Fun Run. The event raised $12,000 with 175 people participating. (Courtesy Meals on Wheels)

The Richland Rotary Club honored 30 graduating Richland School District seniors on May 1, including National Merit finalists, semifinalists and commended students; and WSU Regent Scholars and Distinguished Regent Scholars. Richland Rotary Academic scholarship winners were Maisie Bowles, Meghan Callaway, Haley Coleman, Marcia Kim, Sydney Porter, Tyler Slade, Zachary Villanueva, Gracelyn Ward. For the Tri-Citian of The Year Sponsor Scholarships: RBC Wealth Management awarded to Brienna Buchanan, and Stevens Center Management funded scholarships to Caitlin Gallivan, Nate Jo and Gavin Perez. (Courtesy Richland Rotary)

The Richland Rotary Club honored 30 graduating Richland School District seniors on May 1, including National Merit finalists, semifinalists and commended students; and WSU Regent Scholars and Distinguished Regent Scholars. Richland Rotary Academic scholarship winners were Maisie Bowles, Meghan Callaway, Haley Coleman, Marcia Kim, Sydney Porter, Tyler Slade, Zachary Villanueva, Gracelyn Ward. For the Tri-Citian of The Year Sponsor Scholarships: RBC Wealth Management awarded to Brienna Buchanan, and Stevens Center Management funded scholarships to Caitlin Gallivan, Nate Jo and Gavin Perez. (Courtesy Richland Rotary)

Joshua Sivonen, from left, Anisa Rodriguez, Trevor Arm and Mollie Greenough learn to record short interviews with each other using professional mobile recorders during a RadioActive workshop, a youth media program where young people discover public radio journalism. The event was April 14-15 at Washington State University Tri-Cities. KUOW Public Radio in Seattle, WSU Tri-Cities and WSU Murrow College’s Northwest Public Broadcasting worked together to bring RadioActive to the Tri-Cities. To hear their stories, visit http://bit.ly/RadioActiveTC. (Courtesy Lila Kitaeff of KUOW)

Joshua Sivonen, from left, Anisa Rodriguez, Trevor Arm and Mollie Greenough learn to record short interviews with each other using professional mobile recorders during a RadioActive workshop, a youth media program where young people discover public radio journalism. The event was April 14-15 at Washington State University Tri-Cities. KUOW Public Radio in Seattle, WSU Tri-Cities and WSU Murrow College’s Northwest Public Broadcasting worked together to bring RadioActive to the Tri-Cities. To hear their stories, visit http://bit.ly/RadioActiveTC. (Courtesy Lila Kitaeff of KUOW)

View Full Archive

Calendar

Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber networking luncheon

May 15

Spring Art Show and Sale

May 19 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Smart Money Moves for the College-Bound Family – College Planning Series

May 19 @ 11:00 am - 12:15 pm
Share This