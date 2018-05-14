Coeur d’Alene Resort completes $10 million in renovations

Guests visiting the lakefront Coeur d’Alene Resort are in for a treat this summer season, as the Idaho destination hotel recently completed a $10 million makeover of all 338 guest rooms and its conference center.

“Our resort is in the midst of a wonderful renaissance,” said Todd Gillespie, director of sales and marketing for The Coeur d’Alene Resort. “The popularity of the resort continues to grow. We’re on pace for this year to be the best year ever … trending well ahead of 2018 for 2019.”

Gillespie said the remodel is the first major renovation the resort, originally built in 1986, has received in about seven years.

“We did the public spaces not long ago, then took a break, and now have jumped back in,” he said.

“The property is in a continuous state of evolution; we’re always investing back into our products, always trying to stay on the cutting edge in the industry,” he said.

Gillespie said the Tri-Cities has been a great friend of the resort since the property first opened, citing leisure getaways and group retreats as two of the major reasons Tri-Citians visit The Coeur d’Alene Resort.

Tri-City guests reserve about 8,750 rooms there annually. “We would be comfortable saying as many as 10,000 (Tri-Citians stay) annually as many of these guests are with families,” Gillespie said.

He also said the Tri-Cities accounts for up to 7 percent of all traffic to the resort’s website, with more than 4,000 prospective guests visiting the resort electronically each month. The hotel is about 170 miles northeast of the Tri-Cities.

The independent luxury resort is owned by Hagadone Corp.’s hospitality arm, which also operates three other hotels in Idaho.

The extensive renovations have introduced to the resort’s accommodations the minimalist modern vibe currently trending in home and décor, featuring vibrant pops of color and abstract designs evoking the waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene.

“Comfort, technology, and remaining true to what guests have come to love The Coeur d’Alene for — that’s what we focused on,” Gillespie said.

Among the new amenities are larger HD televisions, new living space furniture, contemporary carpet, draperies and wall coverings, modern lighting and remodeled bathrooms with new tile, better lighting and new mirrors.

“Each room will also feature a new work space, with modern technology, including faster WiFi, and more abundant and convenient plug-in options, including bedside charging stations,” said Danny Pettey, a marketing professional from the Sasquatch Agency, who works with The Coeur d’Alene Resort.

Technology is also important, Gillespie said. “When we last renovated, (streaming) Netflix wasn’t invented and people weren’t traveling with their tablets, but now people can bring their entertainment with them,” he said.

All mattresses, toppers, pillows, sheets, comforters and other bedding also were replaced.

The renovation project was three years in the making, as The Coeur d’Alene tested new products and collected feedback from guests.

Gillespie said there were initially a dozen different mattresses considered, with multiple consultants weighing in. It took six months to settle on the perfect one.

“An incredible amount of time and planning went into the design,” he said. “It speaks to the granular nature in which we approached this renovation.”

Gillespie went on to say how the guest rooms, adjoining spaces and amenities were renovated with the 32,000-square-foot conference, exhibit and meeting space in mind.

“Our conference center is not the sexiest part of our resort but it is the real ‘work horse’ of the resort,” Pettey said.

As Pettey explained, the renovated center features “new wall coverings that improve overall sound quality, and all-new audiovisual and connectivity technology resulting in a faster, more user-friendly experience.”

A $600,000 state-of-the-art illumination system was installed. Every seat also was replaced, new carpeting installed and the bathrooms were remodeled.

Gillespie said next on the resort’s agenda is a project targeting the indoor pool and fitness center to “make it more comfortable for guests … and make it more accessible to guests with physical challenges.”

The Coeur d’Alene Resort: 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 855-703-4648; cdaresort.com; Facebook; Instagram.