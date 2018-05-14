MH Construction completes new office in Kennewick

MH Construction Inc. recently completed work on a new contractor office and lay-down yard to keep pace with the Tri-City’s growth and the construction industry.

The 6,200-square-foot office and lay-down yard are at 106010 E. Wiser Parkway in Kennewick.

MH Construction will occupy 3,700 square feet, with 2,500 square feet available for a tenant on the three-acre property. The project includes a 15,000-square-foot warehouse. MH Construction will use 11,000 square feet, with 4,000 square feet available for a tenant.

Located next to Cottonwood Elementary School, the new building was completed May 15.

Company president Mike Holstein oversaw the project.

Wave Design Group and Knutzen Engineering, both of Kennewick, provided design work for the project.

Among the company’s marquee projects are the Tri-Cities Cancer Center expansion in 2015-16; new construction of Tri-City Orthopaedic Clinic Surgery Center in 2014; Richland’s Country Mercantile in 2014-15; and a renovation and addition at BMW of Tri-Cities in Richland.

For more information, call 509-308-6489 or visit mhconstructioninc.com.