MH Construction completes new office in Kennewick

Building Tri-Cities advertising|May 2018

MH Construction Inc. recently completed work on a new contractor office and lay-down yard to keep pace with the Tri-City’s growth and the construction industry.

The 6,200-square-foot office and lay-down yard are at 106010 E. Wiser Parkway in Kennewick.

MH Construction will occupy 3,700 square feet, with 2,500 square feet available for a tenant on the three-acre property. The project includes a 15,000-square-foot warehouse. MH Construction will use 11,000 square feet, with 4,000 square feet available for a tenant.

Located next to Cottonwood Elementary School, the new building was completed May 15.

Company president Mike Holstein oversaw the project.

Wave Design Group and Knutzen Engineering, both of Kennewick, provided design work for the project.

Among the company’s marquee projects are the Tri-Cities Cancer Center expansion in 2015-16; new construction of Tri-City Orthopaedic Clinic Surgery Center in 2014; Richland’s Country Mercantile in 2014-15; and a renovation and addition at BMW of Tri-Cities in Richland.

For more information, call 509-308-6489 or visit mhconstructioninc.com. 

Around Town Photo Gallery

Don Pratt, owner of Don Pratt Construction in Kennewick, was named the 2018 Tri-Citian of the Year on May 3 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. (Courtesy Rob Di Piazza, Artistic Portraits)

Author Elizabeth Eulberg looks on as Kara Wangsgaard, a sixth-grader from Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland, shares her results from a writing exercise at the 2018 Cavalcade of Authors event on April 12 at Enterprise Middle School in West Richland. About 500 students participated in the event. (Courtesy Isabella Martinez)

U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office’s Greg Jones, from left, Office of River Protection’s Jon Peschong, Environmental Protection Agency’s Laura Buelow and Washington State Department of Ecology’s John Price spoke at an April 23 meeting on Hanford’s cleanup budget priorities at the Richland Public Library. About 20 people attended. The meeting kicked off a public comment period on Hanford cleanup priorities that runs through May 25. Submit written comments no later than May 25 to HanfordPriorities2020@rl.gov. (Courtesy Mission Support Alliance)

Runners begin the race to support Meals on Wheels on March 31 during the second annual Outrunning Senior Hunger Blue Brigade Fun Run. The event raised $12,000 with 175 people participating. (Courtesy Meals on Wheels)

The Richland Rotary Club honored 30 graduating Richland School District seniors on May 1, including National Merit finalists, semifinalists and commended students; and WSU Regent Scholars and Distinguished Regent Scholars. Richland Rotary Academic scholarship winners were Maisie Bowles, Meghan Callaway, Haley Coleman, Marcia Kim, Sydney Porter, Tyler Slade, Zachary Villanueva, Gracelyn Ward. For the Tri-Citian of The Year Sponsor Scholarships: RBC Wealth Management awarded to Brienna Buchanan, and Stevens Center Management funded scholarships to Caitlin Gallivan, Nate Jo and Gavin Perez. (Courtesy Richland Rotary)

Joshua Sivonen, from left, Anisa Rodriguez, Trevor Arm and Mollie Greenough learn to record short interviews with each other using professional mobile recorders during a RadioActive workshop, a youth media program where young people discover public radio journalism. The event was April 14-15 at Washington State University Tri-Cities. KUOW Public Radio in Seattle, WSU Tri-Cities and WSU Murrow College’s Northwest Public Broadcasting worked together to bring RadioActive to the Tri-Cities. To hear their stories, visit http://bit.ly/RadioActiveTC. (Courtesy Lila Kitaeff of KUOW)

