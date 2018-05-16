Kickboxing fitness gym to open this month in Kennewick

Nicole Derryberry said she’s always had an entrepreneurial spirit. It’s just been a matter of finding the right business niche.

And she thinks she’s found it with 9Round.

She and her husband, Jeff, are opening the franchise this month at 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite B, in Kennewick.

“I want to help people change their low self-esteem,” Nicole said. “I know it takes baby steps, but that’s better than no steps.”

9Round uses the basic moves of kickboxing, whether it’s punching or kicking a bag, jumping rope drills or lifting kettlebells.

Visitors move through nine training stations, with each station workout set for three minutes. A 30-second break between stations allows participants to quickly catch their breath.

To get through all nine stations takes 30 minutes.

There are no classes. A person gets in line and waits their turn to start the circuit.

There will always be at least one trainer on the floor, helping clients with wrapping their hands and getting their boxing gloves.

The goal is for each person to finish three workouts a week. And with the way things are set up at 9Round with its constant change every three minutes, it allows flexibility for users.

“Workouts change every day. And the workouts are designed for your own pace. It’s designed for all fitness levels,” Jeff said.

It was Nicole’s sister, who lives in Seattle, who called to tell her about 9Round, knowing that Nicole was looking for some type of franchise to own.

The Derryberrys started doing research on the company.

Currently there are franchises in Spokane Valley, Portland and Seattle.

“Seattle will have 15 of them by the end of the year,” Nicole said.

The 9Round franchise has 667 locations in 13 countries.

The company is ranked 19th on Entrepreneur.com’s fastest growing franchise list.

“It’s one of the fastest-growing franchises there are,” Jeff said. “From a franchise investment perspective, it’s one of the more affordable ones out there.”

To qualify, prospective franchise owners need $60,000 in net worth; $25,000 in liquid assets; and a 700-plus credit score. The total investment is $75,000 to $116,800 and financing is available. There’s a 10-year term on owning a franchise.

Franchisees also need 1,000 to 1,500 square feet of retail space.

The Derryberrys found that space across the street from Pizza Hut on Columbia Center Boulevard. The facility does not have a shower.

“This is a high-traffic area,” she said. “There will be a lot of drive-by business.”

The couple spent some time in November at the company’s headquarters in South Carolina.

“We got to meet the owners,” Jeff said. “We learned how 9Round came to be. We saw that their values kind of aligned with our values. We came back super excited, but it still required a leap of faith by us.”

Nicole quickly interjected, “I was more willing to leap.”

They got into the building in late February and have been working on it ever since.

To get the word out, the couple have been using pre-opening promotions on Facebook and Instagram.

Their mothers were the first two customers to join.

“And my dad has been out to other businesses handing out fliers,” said Nicole, who will manage the business.

There’s a $99 registration fee to join 9Round at a monthly rate of $119 a month. The gym is offering discounted rates for the first 100 charter members to sign up that includes free boxing gloves and hand wraps, according to its website.

Customers will get their own heart rate monitor.

“Clients get instant feedback and they can stay in the fat-burning zone longer,” Jeff said.

In addition, customers will get online nutritional guidance and access to members’ portal with an online meal planner and videos.

Nicole is expecting a wide age range of customers, from youngsters ages 12 and up to senior citizens.

The Derryberrys are excited about starting a new business but also about helping others.

“Being ex-college athletes, she was a soccer player and I was a baseball player, it gives us and our families a chance to get back into shape, and to help those who want to do the same,” Jeff said.

Jeff said he’s excited for Nicole and what she’s about to embark on.

“Nicole has a passion for helping others, for people who want to achieve their goals,” he said. “Helping them achieve their goals of health and mental fitness, that really motivates her.”

Nicole agreed: “It’s a thrill, helping people change their self-image and mindsets,” she said, then paused for a minute and smiled.

“There is also something to be said about kicking a bag.”

9Round: 509-579-4487; 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite B, Kennewick; Facebook; Instagram.