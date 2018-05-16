Menu

Tri-City friends launch virtual pet store using cryptocurrencies

Laura Kostad|May 2018

A group of Tri-City entrepreneurs hope to cash in on their new venture without traditional money.

Their online virtual pet store allows customers to buy cartoon pets using digital currencies called cryptocurrencies.

The crypto pets in the TricitiesCrypto store, called Tron Dogs, can be used as characters in an online game called Pet Planet, which will be renamed Love.pet in the new mobile version releasing Aug. 8.

“I bought the store with a group of friends from Budd’s Broiler,” said Jeff Ogryzek, who works at the Richland restaurant as a bartender.

Most people don’t know anything about the world of cryptocurrencies and crypto pets, he said.

But it’s becoming a popular recreational activity for gamers.

In anticipation of the new mobile version of the game, Love.pet creator Game.com made available 10,000 new crypto pet stores for public sale worldwide, at 30,000 TRX — one of the cryptocurrencies the site deals in — apiece, or $1,000.

When Ogryzek bought his store, the value of TRX had dropped by about 25 percent, allowing him to snatch up a store for about $600 before the currency’s value went back up. He split the cost into 20 shares, which are held between he and seven friends.

During their first month in operation, Ogryzek and his team made a return of 10 percent (not including gains from currency value fluctuations) and sold more than 150 Tron Dogs priced at 200 TRX apiece, or about $14.

“It’s a fun little camaraderie thing to talk about at work,” Ogryzek said. “It’s a paltry investment, but that’s the cryptocurrency world — that could be a huge investment in the future.”

He noted that Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, started at about $100 per share, and now hovers around $8,000 per share nine years after its inception.

The first crypto pets, CryptoKitties, turned out to be lucrative investments for some of their owners with some selling for more than $100,000. Ogryzek said many routinely sell in the tens of thousands.

Another popular crypto game, Etherbots, involves collecting parts to assemble robots which can be battled within the game. Ogryzek said he and his son play together and some parts sell for the equivalent of thousands of dollars.

“I got into it because I work with younger people and the cryptocurrency market is going to be a wonderful investment tool and an important part of the investment world for everybody. Crypto pets are just a way to get people excited about it — to help younger people get involved and not get left behind,” Ogryzek said.

Ogryzek said there are a lot of great opportunities for investment in the new cryptocurrency frontier.

“Every day there are more competitors; it remains to be seen who’s going to come out on top. No one knows what coins will lead the future,” he said. “We won’t see this again in our lifetime. Once the winners and losers are separated, then the market will stabilize and there won’t be as much fluctuation. But right now, you can make high profit margins.”

But what is the allure of cryptocurrencies or crypto items like pets and robots?

“The cool thing about using the technology for crypto collectibles is even though it’s not a physical thing, it’s more unique than a physical thing,” Ogryzek said. “It has its own DNA, in a way … a specific identity,” which, he added, has its implications in the “breeding” of crypto pets to create new unique creatures.

The pets have a unique mathematical identifier and can change in future value based on rarity, unique features and new traits that come from “breeding” them.

Federal and state agencies have yet to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges, but it’s not stopping techies from using the technology.

“We’re still far from using the (digital) currency on a daily basis,” Ogryzek said. “I’m hoping it is going to make the world a better place. This whole thing’s not going away. It’s not even about digital currency anymore — it’s a new technology. It’s going to change the world.”

TricitiesCrypto: tron.game.com/#/store/1869; Facebook.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in ,
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Fast charging station for electric cars opens in Kennewick

BBB: Watch for scams when shopping for mom

Energy Northwest names new CEO

Richland construction company selected for Kennewick school project

Kennewick construction company wins $17.5 million school contract

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

Don Pratt, owner of Don Pratt Construction in Kennewick, was named the 2018 Tri-Citian of the Year on May 3 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. (Courtesy Rob Di Piazza, Artistic Portraits)

Don Pratt, owner of Don Pratt Construction in Kennewick, was named the 2018 Tri-Citian of the Year on May 3 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. (Courtesy Rob Di Piazza, Artistic Portraits)

Author Elizabeth Eulberg looks on as Kara Wangsgaard, a sixth-grader from Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland, shares her results from a writing exercise at the 2018 Cavalcade of Authors event on April 12 at Enterprise Middle School in West Richland. About 500 students participated in the event. (Courtesy Isabella Martinez)

Author Elizabeth Eulberg looks on as Kara Wangsgaard, a sixth-grader from Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland, shares her results from a writing exercise at the 2018 Cavalcade of Authors event on April 12 at Enterprise Middle School in West Richland. About 500 students participated in the event. (Courtesy Isabella Martinez)

U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office’s Greg Jones, from left, Office of River Protection’s Jon Peschong, Environmental Protection Agency’s Laura Buelow and Washington State Department of Ecology’s John Price spoke at an April 23 meeting on Hanford’s cleanup budget priorities at the Richland Public Library. About 20 people attended. The meeting kicked off a public comment period on Hanford cleanup priorities that runs through May 25. Submit written comments no later than May 25 to HanfordPriorities2020@rl.gov. (Courtesy Mission Support Alliance)

U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office’s Greg Jones, from left, Office of River Protection’s Jon Peschong, Environmental Protection Agency’s Laura Buelow and Washington State Department of Ecology’s John Price spoke at an April 23 meeting on Hanford’s cleanup budget priorities at the Richland Public Library. About 20 people attended. The meeting kicked off a public comment period on Hanford cleanup priorities that runs through May 25. Submit written comments no later than May 25 to HanfordPriorities2020@rl.gov. (Courtesy Mission Support Alliance)

Runners begin the race to support Meals on Wheels on March 31 during the second annual Outrunning Senior Hunger Blue Brigade Fun Run. The event raised $12,000 with 175 people participating. (Courtesy Meals on Wheels)

Runners begin the race to support Meals on Wheels on March 31 during the second annual Outrunning Senior Hunger Blue Brigade Fun Run. The event raised $12,000 with 175 people participating. (Courtesy Meals on Wheels)

The Richland Rotary Club honored 30 graduating Richland School District seniors on May 1, including National Merit finalists, semifinalists and commended students; and WSU Regent Scholars and Distinguished Regent Scholars. Richland Rotary Academic scholarship winners were Maisie Bowles, Meghan Callaway, Haley Coleman, Marcia Kim, Sydney Porter, Tyler Slade, Zachary Villanueva, Gracelyn Ward. For the Tri-Citian of The Year Sponsor Scholarships: RBC Wealth Management awarded to Brienna Buchanan, and Stevens Center Management funded scholarships to Caitlin Gallivan, Nate Jo and Gavin Perez. (Courtesy Richland Rotary)

The Richland Rotary Club honored 30 graduating Richland School District seniors on May 1, including National Merit finalists, semifinalists and commended students; and WSU Regent Scholars and Distinguished Regent Scholars. Richland Rotary Academic scholarship winners were Maisie Bowles, Meghan Callaway, Haley Coleman, Marcia Kim, Sydney Porter, Tyler Slade, Zachary Villanueva, Gracelyn Ward. For the Tri-Citian of The Year Sponsor Scholarships: RBC Wealth Management awarded to Brienna Buchanan, and Stevens Center Management funded scholarships to Caitlin Gallivan, Nate Jo and Gavin Perez. (Courtesy Richland Rotary)

Joshua Sivonen, from left, Anisa Rodriguez, Trevor Arm and Mollie Greenough learn to record short interviews with each other using professional mobile recorders during a RadioActive workshop, a youth media program where young people discover public radio journalism. The event was April 14-15 at Washington State University Tri-Cities. KUOW Public Radio in Seattle, WSU Tri-Cities and WSU Murrow College’s Northwest Public Broadcasting worked together to bring RadioActive to the Tri-Cities. To hear their stories, visit http://bit.ly/RadioActiveTC. (Courtesy Lila Kitaeff of KUOW)

Joshua Sivonen, from left, Anisa Rodriguez, Trevor Arm and Mollie Greenough learn to record short interviews with each other using professional mobile recorders during a RadioActive workshop, a youth media program where young people discover public radio journalism. The event was April 14-15 at Washington State University Tri-Cities. KUOW Public Radio in Seattle, WSU Tri-Cities and WSU Murrow College’s Northwest Public Broadcasting worked together to bring RadioActive to the Tri-Cities. To hear their stories, visit http://bit.ly/RadioActiveTC. (Courtesy Lila Kitaeff of KUOW)

View Full Archive

Calendar

Spring Art Show and Sale

May 19 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Smart Money Moves for the College-Bound Family – College Planning Series

May 19 @ 11:00 am - 12:15 pm

Financial Aid 101 – College Planning Series

May 22 @ 12:00 am - 7:15 pm
Share This