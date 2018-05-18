Menu

Columbia Center announces arrival of 3 new businesses

TCAJOB Staff|May 2018

Columbia Center mall announces the opening of two new retailers and a restaurant over the next month: Epic Massage, Brow Studio 7, and Kabab n Grill.

“We are so excited for the new and unique offerings these retailers bring our customers,” said Meredith Reed, director of marketing and business development at Columbia Center, in a news release. “We look forward to working with each of these businesses while furthering Columbia Center’s reputation as the Tri-Cities, Southeastern Washington, and Eastern Oregon’s all-in-one shopping, dining, and entertainment destination.”

Epic Massage, which is located near the food court by Macy’s Men’s and Children’s, is already open, offering massage and reflexology services.

Brow Studio 7’s new location opens May 18 across from Old Navy and will be one of 26 locations nationwide. Its team of brow experts specialize in eyebrow and full facial threading, waxing, microdermabrasion, eyelash extensions, eyebrow tinting, eyebrow enhancements, henna and airbrush tattoos.

Known for its shawarma and kababs, the Tri-Cities’ first Middle Eastern restaurant, Kabab n Grill, is scheduled to open June 16. This will be the restaurant’s second location. Kabab n Grill also serves up lunch and dinner at 3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite C, in Kennewick.

