Menu

Get inspired, support the arts during 20th annual garden tour

Kristina Lord|June 2018

A Kennewick couple traded a Fuji cherry tree and mature evergreen bushes growing in a grassy corner of their front yard for native grasses and plants like sagebrush, bitterbrush and blanket flower.

It was part of their plan hatched about nine years ago to reduce water use, get rid of green grass and transform their yard into a more “putter-able,” less labor-intensive garden, said Reg Unterseher of Kennewick.

“It’s about the enjoyment of the garden without the stress of the garden,” he said.

Unterseher said he and his wife Dr. Sheila Dunlop are no longer spring chickens — they’re both 62 year old — and they didn’t want to spend all their free time weeding and mowing anymore.

Their certified Heritage Garden is one of five gardens to visit during this year’s Academy of Children’s Theatre Garden Arts Tour fundraiser on Saturday, June 16.

This year’s 20th annual self-guided tour runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A finale garden party is from 3 to 5 p.m. in a historic Richland riverfront home.

It’s a popular annual event, too, said Anne Spilman, interim executive director at ACT. About 200 tickets are sold each year for the tour and all proceeds raised go back into ACT’s operating budget to support year-round classes and workshops in theatre arts, drama and more.

“It’s one of two main fundraisers we have every year and a great way to reach a population who don’t always come to our productions,” Spilman said.

Throughout the day, a variety of artists and performers will showcase their talents at the gardens.

Dunlop and Unterseher, who live in the Panoramic Heights area, turned to the Benton Conservation District for help in transforming their traditional front yard into a certified Heritage Garden.

“I’m not a great gardener but I like plants. I ask for help from people who know,” Unterseher said.

certified Heritage GardenA Heritage Garden is a landscaped area designed to honor the cultural and natural heritage of the Columbia River Basin while utilizing sustainable gardening practices.

The Benton and Franklin Conservation Districts partner with the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society to help those interested in planting one.

Volunteers from the group visited Unterseher’s home and sketched out a plan for the grassy corner spot.

Three springs later, his front corner garden is full of an array of colorful plants that are a magnet for butterflies and bees.

“We love this. It’s so much fun,” Unterseher said. He said he’s enjoyed learning about the native plants and seeing them take root.

The garden also provided some life lessons along the way, he said. Patience and time are needed for gardens to grow, and, he said, you can’t push anything to grow in a direction they don’t want to — sometimes encouragement is better than a push.

“I can’t make them do anything,” he said.

His advice for someone interested in a yard transformation?

“The whole key is not to do too much at a time because it’s overwhelming,” he said.

This will be Unterseher’s first time to be featured in the garden tour. The composer and voice teacher said places like ACT are vital to communities and in shaping the area’s young people.

Also included in the garden tour are a xeriscape defined front yard garden, a classic European-style landscape garden and a formal Asian-inspired estate setting.

The tour ends with the garden party at a historic home in north Richland, built circa 1912. It served as a boarding house for teachers as well as a home for Col. Franklin Matthias, who founded the Hanford site, and W. E. Johnson, a General Electric general manager at Hanford as well as a member of Atomic Energy Commission.

For the past year it’s been home to Dr. Brian Lawenda of Northwest Cancer Clinic in Kennewick, Jenni Rodriquez, his significant other, and their teenage son, who has been cast in ACT’s fall production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

“To come here and see quality of drama has been amazing,” Rodriquez said. “We’re happy to support them.”

Rodriquez said she and Lawenda are happy to share the historic property with the community. It features 200 irises and established trees overlooking the Columbia River and the volleyball court in Leslie Groves Park.

Tickets for the garden tour, including the party, are $30 each and may be bought online at academyofchildrenstheatre.org.

They also may be bought at ACT, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland; McCurley Integrity Honda, 1775 Fowler St., Richland; Beaver Bark, 607 Aaron Drive, Richland; and Wild Birds Unlimited, 474 Keene Road, Richland.

The major sponsor of the Garden Arts tour is McCurley Integrity Honda.

ACT served more than 6,000 students last year.

For more information, call 509-943-6027 or visit academyofchildrenstheatre.org.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Kadlec CEO announces retirement, successor picked

Columbia Center announces arrival of 3 new businesses

Fast charging station for electric cars opens in Kennewick

Energy Northwest names new CEO

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

Runners begin the race to support Meals on Wheels on March 31 during the second annual Outrunning Senior Hunger Blue Brigade Fun Run. The event raised $12,000 with 175 people participating. (Courtesy Meals on Wheels)

Runners begin the race to support Meals on Wheels on March 31 during the second annual Outrunning Senior Hunger Blue Brigade Fun Run. The event raised $12,000 with 175 people participating. (Courtesy Meals on Wheels)

Don Pratt, owner of Don Pratt Construction in Kennewick, was named the 2018 Tri-Citian of the Year on May 3 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. (Courtesy Rob Di Piazza, Artistic Portraits)

Don Pratt, owner of Don Pratt Construction in Kennewick, was named the 2018 Tri-Citian of the Year on May 3 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. (Courtesy Rob Di Piazza, Artistic Portraits)

Author Elizabeth Eulberg looks on as Kara Wangsgaard, a sixth-grader from Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland, shares her results from a writing exercise at the 2018 Cavalcade of Authors event on April 12 at Enterprise Middle School in West Richland. About 500 students participated in the event. (Courtesy Isabella Martinez)

Author Elizabeth Eulberg looks on as Kara Wangsgaard, a sixth-grader from Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland, shares her results from a writing exercise at the 2018 Cavalcade of Authors event on April 12 at Enterprise Middle School in West Richland. About 500 students participated in the event. (Courtesy Isabella Martinez)

U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office’s Greg Jones, from left, Office of River Protection’s Jon Peschong, Environmental Protection Agency’s Laura Buelow and Washington State Department of Ecology’s John Price spoke at an April 23 meeting on Hanford’s cleanup budget priorities at the Richland Public Library. About 20 people attended. The meeting kicked off a public comment period on Hanford cleanup priorities that runs through May 25. Submit written comments no later than May 25 to HanfordPriorities2020@rl.gov. (Courtesy Mission Support Alliance)

U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office’s Greg Jones, from left, Office of River Protection’s Jon Peschong, Environmental Protection Agency’s Laura Buelow and Washington State Department of Ecology’s John Price spoke at an April 23 meeting on Hanford’s cleanup budget priorities at the Richland Public Library. About 20 people attended. The meeting kicked off a public comment period on Hanford cleanup priorities that runs through May 25. Submit written comments no later than May 25 to HanfordPriorities2020@rl.gov. (Courtesy Mission Support Alliance)

The Richland Rotary Club honored 30 graduating Richland School District seniors on May 1, including National Merit finalists, semifinalists and commended students; and WSU Regent Scholars and Distinguished Regent Scholars. Richland Rotary Academic scholarship winners were Maisie Bowles, Meghan Callaway, Haley Coleman, Marcia Kim, Sydney Porter, Tyler Slade, Zachary Villanueva, Gracelyn Ward. For the Tri-Citian of The Year Sponsor Scholarships: RBC Wealth Management awarded to Brienna Buchanan, and Stevens Center Management funded scholarships to Caitlin Gallivan, Nate Jo and Gavin Perez. (Courtesy Richland Rotary)

The Richland Rotary Club honored 30 graduating Richland School District seniors on May 1, including National Merit finalists, semifinalists and commended students; and WSU Regent Scholars and Distinguished Regent Scholars. Richland Rotary Academic scholarship winners were Maisie Bowles, Meghan Callaway, Haley Coleman, Marcia Kim, Sydney Porter, Tyler Slade, Zachary Villanueva, Gracelyn Ward. For the Tri-Citian of The Year Sponsor Scholarships: RBC Wealth Management awarded to Brienna Buchanan, and Stevens Center Management funded scholarships to Caitlin Gallivan, Nate Jo and Gavin Perez. (Courtesy Richland Rotary)

Joshua Sivonen, from left, Anisa Rodriguez, Trevor Arm and Mollie Greenough learn to record short interviews with each other using professional mobile recorders during a RadioActive workshop, a youth media program where young people discover public radio journalism. The event was April 14-15 at Washington State University Tri-Cities. KUOW Public Radio in Seattle, WSU Tri-Cities and WSU Murrow College’s Northwest Public Broadcasting worked together to bring RadioActive to the Tri-Cities. To hear their stories, visit http://bit.ly/RadioActiveTC. (Courtesy Lila Kitaeff of KUOW)

Joshua Sivonen, from left, Anisa Rodriguez, Trevor Arm and Mollie Greenough learn to record short interviews with each other using professional mobile recorders during a RadioActive workshop, a youth media program where young people discover public radio journalism. The event was April 14-15 at Washington State University Tri-Cities. KUOW Public Radio in Seattle, WSU Tri-Cities and WSU Murrow College’s Northwest Public Broadcasting worked together to bring RadioActive to the Tri-Cities. To hear their stories, visit http://bit.ly/RadioActiveTC. (Courtesy Lila Kitaeff of KUOW)

View Full Archive

Calendar

Comment Period on Hanford Cleanup

May 21 - July 6

Rawlings Flooring 10 Year Anniversary

June 7 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

2018 Richland Regatta

June 8 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Share This