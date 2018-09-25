Menu

2 Tri-City companies named finalists for BBB’s Business of Year award

TCAJOB Staff|September 2018

Two Tri-City businesses, along with 13 others from Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, have been selected as finalists for the 2018 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards – Business of the Year.

They are the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times, Kennewick-based newspapers owned by TriComp, a woman-owned business, and Campbell & Company of Pasco, a 35-year-old company that offers heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and vent services.

The award honors businesses that demonstrate a commitment to ethics, integrity and building trust in the marketplace.

Other Eastern Washington finalists include AllCities Solar and Electric Company of Yakima; Global Car Care of Wenatchee; Peachy Kleen of Spokane Valley; and Stevens Health Alliance of Sunnyside.

Spokane finalists include: 16 Cents Corp, Erickson Optical Lab Inc. and Northview Family Dental.

Northern Idaho finalists are: All Travel Guru, Monarch Development, Inc., Pointe Pest Control, Prairie Animal Hospital, Precision Tax Relief, LLC and Vacation Rental Authority Inc.

The business’ applications have been compiled and will be evaluated by an independent, voluntary panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders located in the BBB Northwest and Pacific regions, according to the BBB.

Results will be announced in mid-November.

To view past recipients, visit http://trust-bbb.org/torch-awards-past-recipients/.

 

