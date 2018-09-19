WSU Tri-Cities career fair set for Sept. 20

Washington State University Tri-Cities will hold a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Student Union Building at 2770 Crimson Way in Richland.

The event will feature more than 50 employers from around the region.

It offers employers an opportunity to reach staffing goals while allowing WSU Tri-Cities students and community members to search for and connect with potential employment and internship opportunities.

There is no cost of admission and the event is open to WSU Tri-Cities students, alumni and the general public.

Attendees are encouraged to bring several résumés and business cards to pass along to employers with updated contact information.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss their talents, skills, experience and education with employers.

For more information visit the Career Fair website, https://tricities.wsu.edu/careerdev/careerfair.