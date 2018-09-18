Employers in the Benton, Franklin and surrounding counties are invited to learn about programs to retain workers, improve their work force, increase employee productivity and hear essential information about the state’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave program.

Expert panelists from SharedWork, Paid Family and Medical Leave, the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, The Society of Financial Awareness, and others will provide updates to programs benefiting business owners.

WorkSource Columbia Basin, a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies that provides an array of employment and training services to job seekers and employers, is offering this free forum from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Pasco at 2525 N. 20th Ave.

The event will start with a networking breakfast at 8:45 a.m. Check-in begins at 8:15 a.m.

Register on Eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact WorkSource Columbia Basin at 509-734-5953.