Kadlec Express Care to open in Pasco, Richland Walgreens 

Two new Kadlec Express Care clinics will be embedded in Walgreens stores on Road 68 in Pasco and George Washington Way in Richland.

The clinics offer same-day appointments for minor ailments like sore throats, colds, the flu, sprains and cuts.

The Pasco clinic at 5506 N. Road 68 opened Sept. 10.

The Richland office at 1601 George Washington Way opens Sept. 17.

Hours at both clinics are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To book online appointments, visit expresscare.kadlec.org.

Walgreens and Providence St. Joseph Health recently announced the expanded retail clinic collaboration.

Kadlec has two other stand-alone Express Care clinics: Kadlec Express Care Queensgate at 2564 Queensgate Drive in Richland and Kadlec Express Care Canyon Lakes at 4008 W 27th Ave, Suite 103 in Kennewick.

Richland’s Kadlec Regional Medical Center is an affiliate of Providence.