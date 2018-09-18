Menu

Richland Dutch Bros. temporarily closes during remodel

Robin Wojtanik|September 2018

Richland’s only Dutch Bros Coffee currently is closed for a complete interior remodel, with plans to re-open on Sept. 26.

“We’re gutting it and starting over inside,” said Brad Barnes, who owns the Richland coffee stand and both Dutch Bros. in Pasco.

“We are setting up the stand for something that makes sense,” Barnes said. He was not the original franchisee and does not own the land or building at 496 Keene Road.

The Richland Dutch Bros. opened in May 2014.

Barnes said the interior was not laid out for the most efficiency for his employees.

“You need to be able to get your work done, not bump into someone and still give all that love out the window,” Barnes said.

The coffee chain is known for the attention its baristas try to offer to each individual customer, with a mission of “spreading the Dutch luv.”

Barnes said the interior was challenging the capacity to execute the company’s three core values: speed, quality and service.

“We didn’t feel we had the ability to achieve the speed that we should and people couldn’t break away to offer service to the customer,” he said.

Barnes expected the remodel will allow each team member to more effectively make their drink.

Customers won’t notice a difference to the exterior of the building, and the driveway to approach the drive-thru window will remain the same. But the hope is that the improvements to the interior will create a better experience for patrons, known as the “Dutch Mafia.”

Established in 1992, Dutch Bros. calls itself “the country’s largest, privately held drive-thru coffee company.” It has nearly 300 locations in seven states, including three shops in Kennewick, one in Hermiston and a recently-opened store in Prosser.

Barnes expects to bring another Dutch Bros to Richland “sooner than later.”

He’s currently looking at a few potential spots around town but didn’t want to name any specifics.

In the meantime, with the Keene Road site closed, employees are taking time off, working at other stores or contributing at the local headquarters in King City.

“It’s a good time to support other coffee shops in the Tri-Cities,” Barnes said.

Work at the Richland Dutch Bros is being completed by Elite Construction.

The stand expects to re-open on Sept. 26 with “big specials” for its customers.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

2 wineries, 2 food trucks to open in downtown Kennewick wine village

2 Tri-City companies named finalists for BBB’s Business of Year award

More layoffs announced at Trios Health

New ACT theater gets new name, 400 donated seats

Richland Dutch Bros. temporarily closes during remodel

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

The first-ever RiverFest on Sept. 8 featured more than 50 exhibits and activities for the whole family at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. Regional and community organizations came together to provide interactive, informational, fun kid-friendly displays and activities promoting the benefits of the Columbia and Snake river system: power, navigation, irrigation, recreation and tourism. (Courtesy Charlie Reyes, Franklin PUD)
The Kennewick School District presented First Presbyterian Church with the 2018 Outstanding Community Partner Award in recognition of its longtime dedication and service to Westgate Elementary on Aug. 27. Volunteers from the church helped as homework helpers, at Math Nights and on field trips. They have donated more than 1,000 books to students and, for four years, were able to give every student at Westgate a backpack filled with school supplies to start the school year. In addition, they organize a cereal drive every year to ensure students have breakfast during winter break. In 10 years, they’ve collected more than 10,000 boxes of cereal. (Courtesy Kennewick School District)
Gesa Credit Union presented the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts and Delta High School with a combined donation of $100,000 on Aug. 14. Gesa’s President and CEO Don Miller awarded the checks at a celebration at the Reach museum in Richland. For every purchase made with one of Gesa’s co-branded Visa debit cards, Gesa makes a donation to the school district associated with the card. The money raised is distributed by school district and is used to support student programs and activities. (Courtesy Gesa)
The Richland branch of Ferguson Enterprises held a day of service to support the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Teams collected 15,000 pounds of food and placed it on 12 custom-made pallet crates for delivery. Each team decorated their crates and competed with each other. Unex Couriers delivered the food to the nonprofit’s storage facility. (Courtesy Tri-Cities Food Bank)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Dan Pelfrey delivered free barbecue food in August to teachers and staff at Kennewick High School to show appreciation for them as the school year started back up. The Kennewick Dickey’s restaurant delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea for every teacher and staff member at the school. Pictured from left are Kennewick High staffers Michael Betz, John Lakey, Kyla Goble and Eddie Ramirez. (Courtesy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit)
Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame’s 2013 inductee, Mike Hogue, and Auctioneer Alesha Russell speak during the 12th annual Legends Gala on Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser. Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. The event attracted nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests and raised more than $104,000 from sponsors, donors and partners. The money will be used to support the center’s wine and culinary programs and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry. (Photo courtesy Tyra Bleek Photography)

View Full Photo Gallery

Calendar

Heritage Days

September 28 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Tri-Cities Wishes & Wine

September 28 @ 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Heritage Days

September 29 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Share This