Menu

Holiday Bazaars 2018

TCAJOB Staff|October 2018

The holiday shopping season is getting starting. Several area groups and churches are offering bazaars around the Tri-Cities to help shoppers cross items off their gift lists:

Friday, Oct. 26

Kennewick Valley Grange Fall Bazaar: Noon to 6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Handmade items, gifts and decor. Free admission.

 

Saturday, Oct. 27

Kennewick Valley Grange Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Handmade items, gifts and decor. Free admission.

Annual Burbank Grange Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Burbank Grange, 44 N. Fourth Ave, Burbank. Homemade items and gifts.

 

Nov. 2 – 4

Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 at the TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. More than 150 professionals artists and crafters selling holiday gifts, décor and gourmet food. Admission: Adults $7, kids 12 and under are free. Visit custershows.com.

 

Saturday, Nov. 3

Maya Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maya Angelou Elementary, 6001 N. Road 84, Pasco. More than 80 vendors and hands-on craft classes. Admission: $2, children 12 and under are free.

Mission Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meadow Springs Presbyterian Church, 325 Silver Meadow Drive, Richland. Hand-crafted items, fine art, gourmet specialty foods and more.

 

Friday, Nov. 9

St. Joseph’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kennewick. Handcrafted items, baked goods, silent auction, raffles and more.

West Highlands Methodist Church Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Highlands Methodist Church, 17 S. Union St., Kennewick. Crafts and baked goods. Free admission.

 

Saturday, Nov. 10

St. Joseph’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kennewick. Handcrafted items, baked goods, silent auction, raffles and more.

14th annual Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Drive, Richland. Gift items and baked goods.

West Highlands Methodist Church Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Highlands Methodist Church, 17 S. Union St., Kennewick. Crafts and baked goods. Lunch available for purchase. Free admission.

 

Friday, Nov. 16

Bazaar with a Purpose: noon to 5 p.m., 417 W. First Ave., Kennewick. Baked goods, holiday items, sweet treats and more. Free Admission. For more information visit frcwa.org.

 

Saturday, Nov. 17

Make a Difference Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 10611 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. 70 unique vendors, lunch options and more. Free admission.

Marcus Whitman Winter Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marcus Whitman Elementary, 1704 Gray St., Richland. More than 50 vendors offering handmade items, speciality gifts, baked goods and more. A silent auction and food trucks. Free admission.

Lewis and Clark Elementary Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Elementary, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Vendors, samples, giveaways, coupons and more!

Jason Lee Elementary Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jason Lee Elementary, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland. Craft and food vendors. Non-perishable food items will be collected at the door.

Princess Christmas Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. One-of-a-kind, handmade gifts. Free admission.

Affinity at Southridge Holiday Bazaar: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Affinity at Southridge, 5207 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick.

Bazaar with a Purpose: noon to 5 p.m., 417 W. First Ave., Kennewick. Baked goods, holiday items, sweet treats and more. Free Admission. For more information visit frcwa.org.

 

Sunday, Nov. 18

West Richland Chamber Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sandberg Event Center, 331 S. 41st Ave., West Richland. Locally-made items. Free admission.

 

Saturday, Nov. 24

Christmas Bazaar: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Crossview Community Church, 540 N. Colorado St., Kennewick. Crafts and decor items. Hosted by Crossview Community Church Women’s Ministry.

37th annual Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, 6300 W. Court St., Pasco. Handcrafted items.

 

Saturday, Dec. 1

Bazaar with a Purpose: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Best Western Plus Kennewick Inn, 4001 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick. Baked goods, holiday items, sweet treats and more. Free Admission. For more information visit frcwa.org.

Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Unit 34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. More than 20 vendors selling art, crafts, decor and baked goods. Raffle drawings and pictures with Santa. Free admission.

Alliance Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Richland Alliance Church, 1400 Sanford Ave., Richland. Craft items, silent auction, baked potato bar, baked goods, etc. Free admission. Proceeds raise money for Alliance Church youth to attend youth camps.

Pasco Winter Fest: 2 to 6 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco. Music, food, gift vendors, beer garden, photos with Santa and more.

 

Sunday, Dec. 2

West Richland Chamber Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sandberg Event Center, 331 S. 41st Ave., West Richland. Locally-made items. Free admission.

 

Saturday, Dec. 8

Hawthorne Court Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hawthorne Court, 524 N. Ely St., Kennewick. A variety of vendors selling crafts, jewelry, baked goods, etc. Free admission.

Synergy Dance Association Holiday Arts and Crafts Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Synergy Dance Project, 4000 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. Gift vendors, coffee and a bake sale. Free admission.

Benton City Winterfest: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kiona-Benton High School, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City. Local vendors, baked goods, raffle prizes, pictures with Santa and more.

 

Sunday, Dec. 9

West Richland Chamber Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sandberg Event Center, 331 S. 41st Ave., West Richland. Locally-made items. Free admission.

 

Friday, Dec. 14

Bazaar with a Purpose: noon to 5 p.m., Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities, 500 W. First Ave., Suite C, Kennewick. Baked goods, holiday items, sweet treats and more. Free Admission.

 

Saturday, Dec. 15

Bazaar with a Purpose: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities, 500 W. First Ave., Suite C, Kennewick. Baked goods, holiday items, sweet treats and more. Free Admission.

 

To be included on this list, email [email protected] with details about the bazaar, including time, date, place, cost and contact information.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Holiday Bazaars 2018

Nonstop PSC-to-LAX flights begin this spring

Dick’s Sporting Goods plans to build $7.5M store in Kennewick

2 wineries, 2 food trucks to open in downtown Kennewick wine village

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

The first-ever RiverFest on Sept. 8 featured more than 50 exhibits and activities for the whole family at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. Regional and community organizations came together to provide interactive, informational, fun kid-friendly displays and activities promoting the benefits of the Columbia and Snake river system: power, navigation, irrigation, recreation and tourism. (Courtesy Charlie Reyes, Franklin PUD)
The Kennewick School District presented First Presbyterian Church with the 2018 Outstanding Community Partner Award in recognition of its longtime dedication and service to Westgate Elementary on Aug. 27. Volunteers from the church helped as homework helpers, at Math Nights and on field trips. They have donated more than 1,000 books to students and, for four years, were able to give every student at Westgate a backpack filled with school supplies to start the school year. In addition, they organize a cereal drive every year to ensure students have breakfast during winter break. In 10 years, they’ve collected more than 10,000 boxes of cereal. (Courtesy Kennewick School District)
Gesa Credit Union presented the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts and Delta High School with a combined donation of $100,000 on Aug. 14. Gesa’s President and CEO Don Miller awarded the checks at a celebration at the Reach museum in Richland. For every purchase made with one of Gesa’s co-branded Visa debit cards, Gesa makes a donation to the school district associated with the card. The money raised is distributed by school district and is used to support student programs and activities. (Courtesy Gesa)
The Richland branch of Ferguson Enterprises held a day of service to support the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Teams collected 15,000 pounds of food and placed it on 12 custom-made pallet crates for delivery. Each team decorated their crates and competed with each other. Unex Couriers delivered the food to the nonprofit’s storage facility. (Courtesy Tri-Cities Food Bank)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Dan Pelfrey delivered free barbecue food in August to teachers and staff at Kennewick High School to show appreciation for them as the school year started back up. The Kennewick Dickey’s restaurant delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea for every teacher and staff member at the school. Pictured from left are Kennewick High staffers Michael Betz, John Lakey, Kyla Goble and Eddie Ramirez. (Courtesy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit)
Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame’s 2013 inductee, Mike Hogue, and Auctioneer Alesha Russell speak during the 12th annual Legends Gala on Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser. Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. The event attracted nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests and raised more than $104,000 from sponsors, donors and partners. The money will be used to support the center’s wine and culinary programs and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry. (Photo courtesy Tyra Bleek Photography)

View Full Photo Gallery

Calendar

Vanities

November 2 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Master Gardeners Present “I Dig Dahlias”

November 3 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Vanities

November 3 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Share This