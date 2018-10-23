Holiday Bazaars 2018

The holiday shopping season is getting starting. Several area groups and churches are offering bazaars around the Tri-Cities to help shoppers cross items off their gift lists:

Friday, Oct. 26

Kennewick Valley Grange Fall Bazaar: Noon to 6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Handmade items, gifts and decor. Free admission.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Kennewick Valley Grange Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Handmade items, gifts and decor. Free admission.

Annual Burbank Grange Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Burbank Grange, 44 N. Fourth Ave, Burbank. Homemade items and gifts.

Nov. 2 – 4

Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 at the TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. More than 150 professionals artists and crafters selling holiday gifts, décor and gourmet food. Admission: Adults $7, kids 12 and under are free. Visit custershows.com.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Maya Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maya Angelou Elementary, 6001 N. Road 84, Pasco. More than 80 vendors and hands-on craft classes. Admission: $2, children 12 and under are free.

Mission Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meadow Springs Presbyterian Church, 325 Silver Meadow Drive, Richland. Hand-crafted items, fine art, gourmet specialty foods and more.

Friday, Nov. 9

St. Joseph’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kennewick. Handcrafted items, baked goods, silent auction, raffles and more.

West Highlands Methodist Church Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Highlands Methodist Church, 17 S. Union St., Kennewick. Crafts and baked goods. Free admission.

Saturday, Nov. 10

St. Joseph’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kennewick. Handcrafted items, baked goods, silent auction, raffles and more.

14th annual Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Drive, Richland. Gift items and baked goods.

West Highlands Methodist Church Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Highlands Methodist Church, 17 S. Union St., Kennewick. Crafts and baked goods. Lunch available for purchase. Free admission.

Friday, Nov. 16

Bazaar with a Purpose: noon to 5 p.m., 417 W. First Ave., Kennewick. Baked goods, holiday items, sweet treats and more. Free Admission. For more information visit frcwa.org.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Make a Difference Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 10611 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. 70 unique vendors, lunch options and more. Free admission.

Marcus Whitman Winter Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marcus Whitman Elementary, 1704 Gray St., Richland. More than 50 vendors offering handmade items, speciality gifts, baked goods and more. A silent auction and food trucks. Free admission.

Lewis and Clark Elementary Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Elementary, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Vendors, samples, giveaways, coupons and more!

Jason Lee Elementary Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jason Lee Elementary, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland. Craft and food vendors. Non-perishable food items will be collected at the door.

Princess Christmas Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. One-of-a-kind, handmade gifts. Free admission.

Affinity at Southridge Holiday Bazaar: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Affinity at Southridge, 5207 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick.

Bazaar with a Purpose: noon to 5 p.m., 417 W. First Ave., Kennewick. Baked goods, holiday items, sweet treats and more. Free Admission. For more information visit frcwa.org.

Sunday, Nov. 18

West Richland Chamber Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sandberg Event Center, 331 S. 41st Ave., West Richland. Locally-made items. Free admission.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Christmas Bazaar: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Crossview Community Church, 540 N. Colorado St., Kennewick. Crafts and decor items. Hosted by Crossview Community Church Women’s Ministry.

37th annual Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, 6300 W. Court St., Pasco. Handcrafted items.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Bazaar with a Purpose: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Best Western Plus Kennewick Inn, 4001 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick. Baked goods, holiday items, sweet treats and more. Free Admission. For more information visit frcwa.org.

Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Unit 34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. More than 20 vendors selling art, crafts, decor and baked goods. Raffle drawings and pictures with Santa. Free admission.

Alliance Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Richland Alliance Church, 1400 Sanford Ave., Richland. Craft items, silent auction, baked potato bar, baked goods, etc. Free admission. Proceeds raise money for Alliance Church youth to attend youth camps.

Pasco Winter Fest: 2 to 6 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco. Music, food, gift vendors, beer garden, photos with Santa and more.

Sunday, Dec. 2

West Richland Chamber Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sandberg Event Center, 331 S. 41st Ave., West Richland. Locally-made items. Free admission.

Saturday, Dec. 8



Hawthorne Court Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hawthorne Court, 524 N. Ely St., Kennewick. A variety of vendors selling crafts, jewelry, baked goods, etc. Free admission.

Synergy Dance Association Holiday Arts and Crafts Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Synergy Dance Project, 4000 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. Gift vendors, coffee and a bake sale. Free admission.

Benton City Winterfest: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kiona-Benton High School, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City. Local vendors, baked goods, raffle prizes, pictures with Santa and more.

Sunday, Dec. 9

West Richland Chamber Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sandberg Event Center, 331 S. 41st Ave., West Richland. Locally-made items. Free admission.

Friday, Dec. 14



Bazaar with a Purpose: noon to 5 p.m., Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities, 500 W. First Ave., Suite C, Kennewick. Baked goods, holiday items, sweet treats and more. Free Admission.

Saturday, Dec. 15



Bazaar with a Purpose: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities, 500 W. First Ave., Suite C, Kennewick. Baked goods, holiday items, sweet treats and more. Free Admission.

