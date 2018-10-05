Bestselling author is featured speaker at fundraising luncheon

The Women Helping Women Fund Tri-Cities’ 18th annual luncheon will feature New York Times bestselling author Ashley Rhodes-Courter as the keynote speaker.

The author was born to a single mother and was in 14 foster homes — some abusive— starting at the age of 3 until she was adopted at age 12.

She went on to graduate from college with a double major in communications and theater, along with a double minor in political science and psychology.

She then earned a master’s in social work. While working on her undergraduate degrees, she was one of only 20 college students nationwide to be chosen to the USA Today All-Star Academic Team and Glamour magazine named to its Top 10 College Women list.

Her book, “Three Little Words,” is an international bestseller, and its sequel “Three More Words, also has hit bestsellers lists.

The luncheon is from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at TRAC facility, 6600 Burden Blvd., in Pasco.

Cost is $100 per ticket and all proceeds go to local people in need. Sponsorships also are available.

Since Women Helping Women Tri-Cities began 18 years ago, $2.3 million has been raised for local organizations.

For more information, call 509-713-6553 or email [email protected].