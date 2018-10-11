Menu

Building Permits — October 2018

TCAJOB Staff|October 2018

BENTON COUNTY

Spring Creek Orchard, Kelly Road, $15,000 for an antenna/tower. Contractor: General Dynamics Information Telecommunications.

Olsen Brothers Ranch, 45304 N. District Line Road, $544,200 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Koreski General Construction.

Scott Lamb, 225704 Donelson Road, $233,400 for new commercial construction. Contractor: owner.

Arthur Den Hoed, 62501 N. Missimer Road, $24,500 for new commercial construction. Contractor: owner.

 

KENNEWICK

Dress Brothers, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $30,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: A&G Solutions.

On the Boulevard Apartments, $5,400 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Scott Hendsrude, 110 N. Washington St., $79,500 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Grindestone Construction Services.

Ibew Local #112, 114 N. Edison St., $3,400,000 for new commercial construction, $34,000 for plumbing and $51,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractors: Total Site Services, BNB Mechanical and Total Energy Management.

JMB & BAB Properties, 110 N. Washington St., $9,500 for plumbing and $10,500 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractors: Columbia River Plumbing & Mechanical and Apollo Sheet Metal.

Benton County, 2701 Columbia Park Trail, $386,700 for new commercial construction and $30,000 for plumbing. Contractors: O’Brien Construction and Columbia River Plumbing & Mechanical.

Costco Warehouse, 8505 W. Gage Blvd., $45,000 for mechanical and $26,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Refrigeration Unlimited.

Craig D. Eerkes, 10799 Ridgeline Drive, $1,302,800 for new commercial construction, $40,000 for plumbing and $6,500 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractors: A&R Freser, Kohler Plumbing and Bob Rhodes Heating & Air.

Vista Field Industrial, 6416 W. Hood Place, $141,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Dan Howards Consulting.

Fortunato Inc., 6500 W. Clearwater Ave., $30,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: SAC Wireless.

Edward Rose Millennial, 10251 Ridgeline Drive, $607,900 for new commercial construction, $9,900 for a heat pump/HVAC and $5,800 for plumbing. Contractors: owner, Total Energy Management and Three Rivers Mechanical.

HAPO Community Credit Union, 4851 W. Hildebrand Blvd., $19,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Jubee Properties, 8305 W. Quinault Ave., $65,000 for tenant improvements, $10,000 for a heat pump/HVAC, $5,600 for plumbing and $6,000 for a sign. Contractors: Solferino Homes, Campbell & Company, Three Rivers Mechanical and Quality Signs.

Vista Field Industrial, 6416 W. Hood Place, $165,400 for tenant improvements, $7,900 for a heat pump/HVAC and $15,200 for plumbing. Contractors: O’Brien Construction and Progressive Design Plumbing.

Columbia Mall Partnership, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $15,400 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: DIVCO.

Ted Wong, 830 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $132,500 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Palmer Roofing Co.

Walmart, 2720 S. Quillan St., $125,000 for heat pump/HVAC and $75,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Total Energy Management and Cutting Edge Plumbing & Mechanical.

Grandridge Kennewick, 425 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $1,600,000 for multi-family housing construction. Contractor: Gallant Construction Corp.

El Dorado Properties, 4421 W. Hood Ave., $10,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: JNM Construction.

James Hutchinson Rentals, 410 E. Kennewick Ave., $15,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: General Dynamics Info Telecommunications.

 

PASCO

Hogback Sandifur, 7425 Sandifur Parkway, $15,000 for a sign. Contractor: Eagle Signs.

Goodwill, 3521 W. Court St., Suite C, $6,500 for a sign. Contractor: YESCO.

Patterson Family, 5220 Outlet Drive, $92,400 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.

Yesmar Properties, 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd., $1,074,800 for new commercial construction. Contractor: W McKay Construction.

Goodwill, 3521 W. Court St., Suite B, $231,300 for commercial addition. Contractor: Stough Development.

Bryan Schutz, 525 N. Commercial Ave., $6,000 for a sign. Contractor: Cascade Sign & Fabrication.

Bleyhl Farm Services, 6705 Chapel Hill Blvd., $15,000 for a sign. Contractor: Cascade Sign & Fabrication.

Vitruvius Development Group, 5804 Road 90, $21,000 for a fire alarm/system. Contractor: Absco Solutions.

Tahitian, 2724 W. Lewis St., $5,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Smith McDaniel.

Tri-City United Gospel Mission, 221 S. Fourth Ave., $9,200 for commercial addition. Contractor: Oxarc.

 

RICHLAND

Energy Northwest, 350 Hills St., $18,000 for mechanical. Contractor: Riggle Plumbing.

Windsong Apartments, 850 Aaron Drive, $5,500 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: All Climate Services.

Aion, 2849 Duportail St., $75,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Laam Construction.

DP Management Enterprises, 299 Bradley Blvd., #102, $126,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Don Pratt Construction.

Columbia Physical Therapy, 343 Wellsian Way, #101, $52,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Goodwill, 201 Wellsian Way, $8,000 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Lamb Weston, 2013 Saint St., $9,900 for a heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Boost Builds, 1100 Jadwin Ave., $218,800 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Flynn Bec.

DBC Developments, 496 Keene Road, $11,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Columbia Basin Plumbing.

Battelle Memorial Institute, 900 Battelle Blvd., $2,600,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: DGR Grant Construction.

Extended Legacy, 2505 Garlick Blvd., $140,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.

CP Apartments, 1600-1700 block of Jadwin Ave., $177,700 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Elite Construction & Development.

