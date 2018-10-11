Business Updates — October 2018

If your business is in Benton or Franklin county and has open/moved/change names in the last three months, please download this form to be included in this listing.



NEW BUSINESSES

Balance Life Spa & Aesthetics has opened at 7401 W. Grandridge Blvd., Suite 202 in Kennewick. The business offers weight loss solutions, body contouring, facials, waxing, Botox and other aesthetic services. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 509-405-1010, mybalancelifespa.com, Facebook.

Bling, Baubles & Things has opened at 1307 George Washington Way, Richland. The store sells jewelry, accessories, hats, décor, toys and more at 30-60 percent off retail prices. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Contact: Facebook.

Blueberry Bridal Boutique has opened at 8901 W. Tucannon Ave., Suite 155 in Kennewick. The shop sells wedding dresses and formal wear attire. For an appointment call 833-LOVEBLU or visit blueberrybridalboutique.com.

Showtime Subs has opened at 950 George Washington Way in Richland. The restaurant offers sub sandwiches, soups and salads. Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Contact: 509-578-1650, Facebook.

MOVED

Kat Millicent Custom Art has moved to 1393 George Washington Way, Suite 7 in Richland. Contact: 509-940-5090, Facebook.

CLOSED

Quiznos at 950 George Washington Way in Richland has closed.