Business Updates — October 2018

TCAJOB Staff|October 2018

If your business is in Benton or Franklin county and has open/moved/change names in the last three months, please download this form to be included in this listing.

NEW BUSINESSES

Balance Life Spa & Aesthetics has opened at 7401 W. Grandridge Blvd., Suite 202 in Kennewick. The business offers weight loss solutions, body contouring, facials, waxing, Botox and other aesthetic services. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 509-405-1010, mybalancelifespa.com, Facebook.

Bling, Baubles & Things has opened at 1307 George Washington Way, Richland. The store sells jewelry, accessories, hats, décor, toys and more at 30-60 percent off retail prices. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Contact: Facebook.

Blueberry Bridal Boutique has opened at 8901 W. Tucannon Ave., Suite 155 in Kennewick. The shop sells wedding dresses and formal wear attire. For an appointment call 833-LOVEBLU or visit blueberrybridalboutique.com.

Showtime Subs has opened at 950 George Washington Way in Richland. The restaurant offers sub sandwiches, soups and salads. Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Contact: 509-578-1650, Facebook.

 

MOVED

Kat Millicent Custom Art has moved to 1393 George Washington Way, Suite 7 in Richland. Contact: 509-940-5090, Facebook.

CLOSED

Quiznos at 950 George Washington Way in Richland has closed.

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

Around Town Photo Gallery

The first-ever RiverFest on Sept. 8 featured more than 50 exhibits and activities for the whole family at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. Regional and community organizations came together to provide interactive, informational, fun kid-friendly displays and activities promoting the benefits of the Columbia and Snake river system: power, navigation, irrigation, recreation and tourism. (Courtesy Charlie Reyes, Franklin PUD)
The Kennewick School District presented First Presbyterian Church with the 2018 Outstanding Community Partner Award in recognition of its longtime dedication and service to Westgate Elementary on Aug. 27. Volunteers from the church helped as homework helpers, at Math Nights and on field trips. They have donated more than 1,000 books to students and, for four years, were able to give every student at Westgate a backpack filled with school supplies to start the school year. In addition, they organize a cereal drive every year to ensure students have breakfast during winter break. In 10 years, they’ve collected more than 10,000 boxes of cereal. (Courtesy Kennewick School District)
Gesa Credit Union presented the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts and Delta High School with a combined donation of $100,000 on Aug. 14. Gesa’s President and CEO Don Miller awarded the checks at a celebration at the Reach museum in Richland. For every purchase made with one of Gesa’s co-branded Visa debit cards, Gesa makes a donation to the school district associated with the card. The money raised is distributed by school district and is used to support student programs and activities. (Courtesy Gesa)
The Richland branch of Ferguson Enterprises held a day of service to support the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Teams collected 15,000 pounds of food and placed it on 12 custom-made pallet crates for delivery. Each team decorated their crates and competed with each other. Unex Couriers delivered the food to the nonprofit’s storage facility. (Courtesy Tri-Cities Food Bank)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Dan Pelfrey delivered free barbecue food in August to teachers and staff at Kennewick High School to show appreciation for them as the school year started back up. The Kennewick Dickey’s restaurant delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea for every teacher and staff member at the school. Pictured from left are Kennewick High staffers Michael Betz, John Lakey, Kyla Goble and Eddie Ramirez. (Courtesy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit)
Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame’s 2013 inductee, Mike Hogue, and Auctioneer Alesha Russell speak during the 12th annual Legends Gala on Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser. Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. The event attracted nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests and raised more than $104,000 from sponsors, donors and partners. The money will be used to support the center’s wine and culinary programs and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry. (Photo courtesy Tyra Bleek Photography)

