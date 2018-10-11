Liquor Licenses — October 2018

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

BENTON COUNTY

NEW APPLICATIONS

Refresco, 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Suite 2, Kennewick. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: assumption.

Silos, 12125 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite B, Kennewick. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only; spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.

Foodies Brick & Mortar 2, 701 The Parkway, Suite A, Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only; spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.

Shiki Hibachi Sushi, 1408 N. Louisiana St., Suite 108, Kennewick. License type: direct shipment receiver in/out of Washington; beer/wine restaurant. Application type: new.

Carniceria Los Toreros #2, 616 Ninth St., Benton City. License type: beer/wine restaurant; off premises. Application type: new.

APPROVED

7-Eleven, 1540 Jadwin Ave., Richland. License type: grocery store beer/wine. Application type: assumption.

R.F. McDougall’s, 1705 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: added/change of class.

Hampton Inn Kennewick at Southridge, 3715 Plaza Way, Kennewick. License type: beer/wine specialty shop. Application type: new.

Badger Mountain Vineyards, 1106 N. Jurupa, Kennewick. License type: domestic winery >249,000 liters. Application type: added/change of class.

Chuck E. Cheese, 6340 Rio Grande Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: new.

Ste. Michelle International Retail Shop, 178810 WA-221, Suite A, Patterson. License type: beer/wine specialty shop. Application type: new.

Frost me Sweet, 710 the Parkway, Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: in lieu.

DISCONTINUED

Between the Buns, 3902 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite 120, Kennewick. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only.

Eatz Pizzaria & Deli, 1308 Lee Blvd., Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant.

Shrub Steppe Smokehouse Brewery, 2000 Logston Blvd., Suite 122, Richland. License type: microbrewery.