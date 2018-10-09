Menu

New sports bar and grill to feature rustic industrial look, unique menu

Laura Kostad|October 2018

A new bar and grill is under construction near the Leslie Road roundabout at the west end of West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.

Silo’s Sports Bar and Grill’s doors are expected to open in mid- to late January in this rapidly expanding edge of town near Interstate 82 at 12125 W. Clearwater Ave.

Silo’s owner, VC Enterprises, promises to bring to the Tri-Cities a fresh, upscale take on the sports bar concept.

“What it is we want to do is a high-end bar compared to what we have in the Tri-Cities. We want to do something a little unique in the Tri-Cities,” said Phil DeLaRosa, VC Enterprises spokesman, who grew up in the Tri-Cities, moved away for about 11 years, and recently returned.

“It’ll be something in between a pub and Twigs,” he said, adding that Silo’s will be a departure from the typical sports bar atmosphere. “A place you can take your wife,” he said.

DeLaRosa and his partners have “been looking at other establishments in our travels and seeing neat stuff in larger metropolitan areas, and even smaller areas, and menu items that I’d like to see in the Tri-Cities,” he said.

He said the bar scene in Seattle, Tacoma, Portland and Phoenix were an inspiration to his team.

“I was in a totally different field of business before, so this is a new endeavor for all of us,” DeLaRosa said. “It’s a project we’ve been talking about for a couple of years, and it finally came to a point where it was like, let’s just do it.”

Silo's

Architect’s rendering of what the new Silo’s Sports Bar and Grill will look like. (Courtesy Wave Design Group)

So, what’s in a name? DeLaRosa said that “Silo’s” is an homage to the Columbia Basin’s agricultural heritage, referencing the number of grain silos that once dotted the area.

DeLaRosa described Silo’s aesthetic as “kind of a rustic industrial look with a lot of piping and raw materials.”

TV screens will punctuate the wall space and the venue will offer a mixture of seating options. High-top tables will predominate, but there will be low-top seating for those who prefer it.

Architects from the local Wave Design Group designed the building, and Kennewick-based Conner Construction Co. is the general contractor.

DeLaRosa said dirt officially started moving Aug. 20.

Commercial building permits filed with the city of Kennewick by Leslie Road Development, of which VC Enterprises is an LLC, for new construction, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning value the project at $910,000, though DeLaRosa said the most recent estimates are coming in lower than originally anticipated.

Though, he added, “just in kitchen material and interior dining stuff, we’re looking at a half-million alone.”

A little less than half of the 5,621-square-foot building will be devoted to Silo’s full-service kitchen, which, as DeLaRosa explained, will enable Silo’s to “do a lot more things than your local brew pubs will be doing.”

Though the official menu is still being drafted, DeLaRosa said there will be a lot of “things you don’t see normally in a bar.”

He said that Silo’s will be putting its own twist on the increasingly popular tapas-style cuisine. It also will offer “soups, salads and stuff like that so everything isn’t just greasy and deep-fried,” DeLaRosa said.

Tying into the agricultural community that surrounds Tri-Cities, Silo’s team plans to source many of its ingredients locally.

“We’re going to offer healthy choices, gluten-free and the natural products … everything is going that direction, so it’s a good time to offer that in a bar-type atmosphere,” DeLaRosa said.

With its location right off the freeway, Silo’s is coming in on the steady wave of development filling available land along West Clearwater Avenue. CG Public House (formerly The Country Gentleman) up the road at 9221 W. Clearwater Ave. underwent a significant remodel in 2017.

In the past five-plus years, significant residential growth has occurred in this part of Kennewick — one of the city’s last frontiers — with multiple neighborhoods filling in the spaces between the scattering of formerly isolated housing developments and rural estates.

Kadlec Urgent Care opened in 2016 and more businesses have followed suit, with more expected, thanks to the opening of the Bob Olsen Parkway, connecting Clearwater to the growing Southridge area.

“We talked to a lot of people out there,” DeLaRosa said. “And everyone’s always wondering why something hasn’t moved out there, so we decided to be the ones to do it.”

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

New sports bar and grill to feature rustic industrial look, unique menu

Bestselling author is featured speaker at fundraising luncheon

2 wineries, 2 food trucks to open in downtown Kennewick wine village

2 Tri-City companies named finalists for BBB’s Business of Year award

More layoffs announced at Trios Health

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

The first-ever RiverFest on Sept. 8 featured more than 50 exhibits and activities for the whole family at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. Regional and community organizations came together to provide interactive, informational, fun kid-friendly displays and activities promoting the benefits of the Columbia and Snake river system: power, navigation, irrigation, recreation and tourism. (Courtesy Charlie Reyes, Franklin PUD)
The Kennewick School District presented First Presbyterian Church with the 2018 Outstanding Community Partner Award in recognition of its longtime dedication and service to Westgate Elementary on Aug. 27. Volunteers from the church helped as homework helpers, at Math Nights and on field trips. They have donated more than 1,000 books to students and, for four years, were able to give every student at Westgate a backpack filled with school supplies to start the school year. In addition, they organize a cereal drive every year to ensure students have breakfast during winter break. In 10 years, they’ve collected more than 10,000 boxes of cereal. (Courtesy Kennewick School District)
Gesa Credit Union presented the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts and Delta High School with a combined donation of $100,000 on Aug. 14. Gesa’s President and CEO Don Miller awarded the checks at a celebration at the Reach museum in Richland. For every purchase made with one of Gesa’s co-branded Visa debit cards, Gesa makes a donation to the school district associated with the card. The money raised is distributed by school district and is used to support student programs and activities. (Courtesy Gesa)
The Richland branch of Ferguson Enterprises held a day of service to support the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Teams collected 15,000 pounds of food and placed it on 12 custom-made pallet crates for delivery. Each team decorated their crates and competed with each other. Unex Couriers delivered the food to the nonprofit’s storage facility. (Courtesy Tri-Cities Food Bank)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Dan Pelfrey delivered free barbecue food in August to teachers and staff at Kennewick High School to show appreciation for them as the school year started back up. The Kennewick Dickey’s restaurant delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea for every teacher and staff member at the school. Pictured from left are Kennewick High staffers Michael Betz, John Lakey, Kyla Goble and Eddie Ramirez. (Courtesy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit)
Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame’s 2013 inductee, Mike Hogue, and Auctioneer Alesha Russell speak during the 12th annual Legends Gala on Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser. Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. The event attracted nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests and raised more than $104,000 from sponsors, donors and partners. The money will be used to support the center’s wine and culinary programs and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry. (Photo courtesy Tyra Bleek Photography)

View Full Photo Gallery

Calendar

Taking a Bite out of Hunger

October 10 @ 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

2018 Senior Times Fall Expo

October 16 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Free Community Presentation – What Mortality Can Teach Us About Living – Saying The Four Things That Matter Most

October 18 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Share This