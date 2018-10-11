Top Properties — October 2018
Top property values listed start at $500,000 and have been rounded to the nearest hundred figure. Property values are public record and can be found by visiting the county assessor’s office.
BENTON COUNTY
3501 S. Ledbetter St., Kennewick, 2,673-square-foot, residential home. Price: $595,000. Buyer: Brent and Colleen Smith. Seller: Scott and Caroline Lynch.
751 Troy Ave., West Richland, 1 parcel of undeveloped land. Price: $518,300. Buyer: Philip and Sherry Neher. Seller: Titan Homes.
Wellsian Way, Richland, 7,608-square-foot, commercial building on 0.96 acres. Price: $1,263,000. Buyer: South Wheel Technical Center. Seller: Mac Holdings.
17334 Fairview Loop, Kennewick, 2,403-square-foot, residential home. Price: $680,000. Buyer: Tyson and Wendy Mercure. Seller: David Kelly and Kelly Ann Layfield.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
7910 Sunset Lane, Pasco, 2,608-square-foot, residential home on 0.57 acres. Price: $575,000. Buyer: Shirley Powers Lucas. Seller: Dorothy Sparks.
Undisclosed location, 222.67 acres of agricultural land. Price: $2,050,000. Buyer: Pinto Loop. Seller: Schwendiman Family.
508 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, 2,156-square-foot, commercial building. Price: $775,000. Buyer: BKG Enterprises. Seller: AVA Janvi Investments.
Undisclosed location, 4.82 acres of undeveloped land. Price: $867,100. Buyer: The Church of Jesus Christ and the Ladder-day Saints. Seller: RMNE Properties.
2209 Amy Loop, Pasco, 1 parcel of undeveloped land. Price: $505,600. Buyer: Robert and Anne Yager. Seller: Inspiration Builders.
Undisclosed location, 311.11 acres of agricultural land. Price: $3,266,700. Buyer: Robert and Randi Davis. Seller: Sherri Anderson.
Sockeye Lane, Pasco, 12 parcel of undeveloped land. Price: $960,000. Buyer: Olin Homes. Seller: Big Creek Land Company.
6933 Sandy Ridge Road, Pasco, 2,385-square-foot, residential home. Price: $519,200. Buyer: Hector and Amy Ramirez. Seller: Riverwood Homes Washington.
10209 W. Argent Road, Pasco, 3,206-square-foot, residential home. Price: $570,000. Buyer: Brandon and Andrea Potts. Seller: Brian and Natasha Woodward.
624 W. Yakima St., Pasco, 12,468-square-foot, multi-unit apartment building. Price: $900,000. Buyer: 624 W Yakima St LLC. Seller; 624 West Yakima Cardinal Oak LLC.
7211 Sandy Ridge Road, Pasco, 2,243-square-foot, residential home on 1.02 acres. Price: $549,000. Buyer: Richard and Barbara Berg. Seller: Robert and Jedonna Duncan.
Grandin Lane and Parley Drive, Pasco, 15 parcels of undeveloped land. Price: $877,500. Buyer: Viking Builders. Seller: EE Properties.
74 Angus Road, Pasco, 4,229-square-foot, residential home on 1.49 acres. Price: $875,000. Buyer: Darcy and Holly Weisner. Seller: Dan Preas.