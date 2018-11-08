Report lists Kennewick as best place in state to buy home

Kennewick is the best city to buy a home in all of Washington.

That’s according to a report by HomeArea.com, an online neighborhood and real estate resource for consumers and researchers.

Kennewick is listed as the top city in the state where it’s better to buy than rent.

Kennewick’s median monthly mortgage costs are $1,326. Its median monthly rent, including utilities, is $782, according to HomeArea.com.

Spokane Valley ranked No. 2, Vancouver No. 3., Yakima No. 4 and Spokane No. 5.

Pasco ranked No. 13.

Pasco’s median monthly mortgage costs are $1,270. Its median monthly rent, including utilities, is $749, according to HomeArea.com.

HomeArea.com reviewed Census Bureau data of cities with populations of 60,000 or more with sufficient data to estimate the price-to-rent ratio.

That’s why Richland isn’t included in the ranking; its population is 55,320, according to state data.

Richland’s median monthly mortgage costs are $1,467. Its median monthly rent, including utilities, is $881, according to HomeArea.com.

The price-to-rent ratio is the median home value divided by the median annual rent.