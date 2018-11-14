Menu

Nonprofit to build group homes for developmentally disabled adults

Guest Contributor|November 2018

By Arielle Dreher

A nonprofit’s new Kennewick development aims to offer more housing options for developmentally disabled adults in the Tri-City area.

The 1.7-acre dirt and asphalt lot with a community garden in the corner is the future home of Carmina’s Place, a cluster of five community group homes for adults living with disabilities that Modern Living Services plans to build over the next several years.

It’s a couple of blocks away from Kamiakin High School at 526 N. Edison St.

The nonprofit has been working to provide independent homes for adults living with disabilities in the community for almost a decade.

Carmina’s Place is named after the daughter of one of Modern Living Services’ founders, Elena Brown. The Browns were deeply involved and transformational in forming the nonprofit, and their daughter, Carmina, had a developmental disability.

In December 2015, Doug Brown killed himself and his wife and daughter in a murder-suicide. Their deaths shook the community, but, through this new project, their influence lives on through the nonprofit.

The Browns had bought the Edison Street property and intended to build an adult family home there. The Brown family’s heirs have donated the property to Modern Living Services to continue that legacy.

Housing for adults with disabilities is hard to come by in the Tri-City area, according to the nonprofit.

Modern Living Services opened Kennewick Perry Suites in 2014 with a federal Housing and Urban Development program to help pay for it. That HUD program no longer exists, forcing the nonprofit’s leaders to look elsewhere for financing Carmina’s Place.

Perry Suites has 14 independent living apartments in its community, with a garden and grounds area for residents to walk around.

Carmina’s Place will have outdoor spaces, too. Each adult family home will have a live-in caregiver. Residents will have their own bedrooms but will share communal living spaces. The home and caregiver will be licensed through the state Department of Social and Health Services.

Modern Living Service’s adult group home at 526 N. Edison St. in Kennewick will feature 4,300 square feet of space to accommodate six adults and one caregiver. (Courtesy MMEC Architecture)

Modern Living Service’s adult group home at 526 N. Edison St. in Kennewick will feature 4,300 square feet of space to accommodate six adults and one caregiver. (Courtesy MMEC Architecture)

“The need is enormous and the supply is not there. There are literally hundreds of candidates in this area who would be looking for a place that have no option,” said Ray Geimer, board president at Modern Living Services.

DSHS reports 757 adults registered with the Developmental Disabilities Administration, or DDA, in Benton County and 287 adults registered in Franklin County. Despite having more than 1,000 registered adults in the area, there are only three community residential offerings in the two counties.

Andrea Mallonee, vice president of the Modern Living Services Board, was one of the original founders of the nonprofit with Elena Brown and a few others. Mallonee said in the beginning it was about networking with other groups assisting adults with disabilities with housing.

“Modern Living Services today is not where we started, and it’s exciting to see,” she said. “I’m excited that (Ray) has taken the torch. It’s awesome.”

So far, Carmina’s Place has been built with predominantly pro bono work. Local firms, MMEC Architecture and Knutzen Engineering, drew up the plans and permit applications for the first six-room group home.

“This just looked like a really good cause to go after,” said Flavien Sawadogo, an architect at MMEC. “You don’t decide to be born with a developmental disability, it just happens. And we live in this community… it’s our home. It’s the people we run into every day, so just wanted to be able to get engaged and to give back was the right thing to do.”

After a year of the permitting process with the city of Kennewick, construction is almost set to begin on the 4,300-square-foot home.

The city cleared the engineering and design plans, but the construction permit is pending and will be approved once a general contractor comes on board. Geimer said he hopes to find a general contractor willing to help with some of the construction, ideally pro bono, too.

“The more we can spread the money, the more we can get done with what we have,” Geimer said.

So far, Modern Living Services has raised about half of the necessary amount to build the project but the total cost to complete it is $450,000.

The plan, Geimer said, is to finance the home completely so residents are only paying $400 to $500 a month for rent.

This rate is significantly lower than other group home rates, he said. Adults with Social Security or disability income will be able to pay rent and still have some leftover.

“What we’re going to do is raise all of the capital, so there will be no financing costs,” Geimer said. “By doing that, that’s what will allow us to keep the rents down in an affordable range.”

After the first home is built, Modern Living Services plans to build more group homes on the Brown family’s land. The property, according to design plans, could hold five homes. Each home will have to be licensed through DSHS, and Modern Living Services leaders have yet to decide whether the caregiver will be a contracted worker or an employee of Modern Living Services.

Currently, all Modern Living Services staff are volunteer, and most of them have their own day jobs.

For Mallonee and Geimer, the work is deeply personal. Both have children with disabilities.

Geimer points out that while the shift to community-based care for adults with developmental disabilities is important, government funding for such projects has dwindled.

“The options for state and federal-funded facilities are getting lesser and lesser all the time, and it’s becoming more and more the mission of nonprofits to try to bridge that gap,” he said.

Without independent housing, adults with developmental disabilities are living at home, often with aging parents. Or if they are lucky enough to find housing, it might not be close to their family.

Mallonee said her daughter lives in Grandview, the closest housing they could find for her. She is on a lengthy wait list for disability housing in the area. Mallonee and Geimer estimate that list has more than 100 people on it.

Modern Living Services is one of a handful of organizations in the Tri-City area working together to serve the DDA adult community, but as the region’s population grows, the need for housing for disabled adults also increases.

Or as Mallonee puts it: “It’s hard enough to get housing for an average person. Try getting something that’s special and unique for somebody with disabilities that needs extra services added to it and (to be) affordable.”

For more information, call 509-491-1338 or visit modernlivingservices.org.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Report lists Kennewick as best place in state to buy home

Lowe’s to close 51 underperforming stores in U.S., Canada

Longtime Journal ad director dies at age 66

Holiday Bazaars 2018

Nonstop PSC-to-LAX flights begin this spring

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

The first-ever RiverFest on Sept. 8 featured more than 50 exhibits and activities for the whole family at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. Regional and community organizations came together to provide interactive, informational, fun kid-friendly displays and activities promoting the benefits of the Columbia and Snake river system: power, navigation, irrigation, recreation and tourism. (Courtesy Charlie Reyes, Franklin PUD)
The Kennewick School District presented First Presbyterian Church with the 2018 Outstanding Community Partner Award in recognition of its longtime dedication and service to Westgate Elementary on Aug. 27. Volunteers from the church helped as homework helpers, at Math Nights and on field trips. They have donated more than 1,000 books to students and, for four years, were able to give every student at Westgate a backpack filled with school supplies to start the school year. In addition, they organize a cereal drive every year to ensure students have breakfast during winter break. In 10 years, they’ve collected more than 10,000 boxes of cereal. (Courtesy Kennewick School District)
Gesa Credit Union presented the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts and Delta High School with a combined donation of $100,000 on Aug. 14. Gesa’s President and CEO Don Miller awarded the checks at a celebration at the Reach museum in Richland. For every purchase made with one of Gesa’s co-branded Visa debit cards, Gesa makes a donation to the school district associated with the card. The money raised is distributed by school district and is used to support student programs and activities. (Courtesy Gesa)
The Richland branch of Ferguson Enterprises held a day of service to support the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Teams collected 15,000 pounds of food and placed it on 12 custom-made pallet crates for delivery. Each team decorated their crates and competed with each other. Unex Couriers delivered the food to the nonprofit’s storage facility. (Courtesy Tri-Cities Food Bank)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Dan Pelfrey delivered free barbecue food in August to teachers and staff at Kennewick High School to show appreciation for them as the school year started back up. The Kennewick Dickey’s restaurant delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea for every teacher and staff member at the school. Pictured from left are Kennewick High staffers Michael Betz, John Lakey, Kyla Goble and Eddie Ramirez. (Courtesy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit)
Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame’s 2013 inductee, Mike Hogue, and Auctioneer Alesha Russell speak during the 12th annual Legends Gala on Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser. Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. The event attracted nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests and raised more than $104,000 from sponsors, donors and partners. The money will be used to support the center’s wine and culinary programs and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry. (Photo courtesy Tyra Bleek Photography)

View Full Photo Gallery

Calendar

Unlocking the Secrets of Ebola: Measuring the Molecular Clues of Survival

November 15 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Vanities

November 16 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

10th Annual Princess Christmas Market

November 17 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Share This